CBSE extends registration deadline for affiliation during academic session 2022-23 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today extended the registration deadline for affiliation under various categories for the academic session 2022-23. The extension of the deadline till June 30 is due to the re-structuring of CBSE under the School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARAS). The system came into effect on March 1, 2021.

“After due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation has extended the first window period of online application for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation till June 30, 2021, for the session 2022-23 without any late fees,” the official notification read.

Earlier the last date to register for CBSE affiliation was till April 30 which has been extended keeping the pandemic under consideration.

The board has restructured the affiliation system to cope with the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The CBSE affiliation process has been conducted online since 2006. The restructured system will also be completed online.

Earlier this month, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams and class 12 exams were postponed. The decision on class 12 board exams will be taken after assessing the situation on June 1.