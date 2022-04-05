CBSE extends registration deadline for dispute redressal mechanism

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration for the Term 1 examination till Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The schools can apply for Dispute Redressal Mechanism for both Classes 10 and 12 within the due date. To get the official notice and other details, schools can visit the CBSE official website — cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

The decision was taken by the CBSE board after some schools informed that they were not able to apply within the deadline hence, as a special measure CBSE is extending the last date.

As per the schedule released earlier by the CBSE, the last date to raise any dispute regarding performance on CBSE Class 10 Term 1 result 2022 was till March 26, and for CBSE Class 12 Term 1, the deadline was March 31, 2022.

CBSE said, “If a student who wishes to raise any dispute regarding performance on Term 1, may inform his/ her school in writing.”

“Schools will process the request of the student and if any dispute can be resolved at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing,” it said.

If the dispute is to be resolved by CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools may be uploaded in one go on the school request submission for resolution in the official website.

No request sent by the school on any email id or any other platform will not be considered by the CBSE, it added. Schools and students are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates and information related to exams and other information.