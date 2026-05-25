CBSE extends deadline for Class 12th answer sheet scanned copies to May 25; re-evaluation dates soon

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Bowing to the pressure of widespread student complaints and technical disruptions that have marred its post-result process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday extended — for the second time in three days — the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. The new deadline is midnight on May 25, 2026. The extension was communicated through an official circular signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.
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Described as a continuation of the circular dated May 22, 2026, Saturday’s notification states that the deadline has been pushed further “to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.” The original last date under the May 22 circular was May 24 — the same day Saturday’s extension was issued. For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.
The Board has clarified that all other terms and conditions governing the facility remain unchanged, and students are advised to use the extended window to submit their applications on the official CBSE portal without delay. On the question of re-evaluation, the circular states only that “the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon.” No specific date has been given.
The extension is the latest in a series of reactive measures by CBSE as it struggles to contain a post-result crisis that has escalated rapidly over the past two weeks. After Class 12 results were declared, an unusually large number of students across subjects reported marks that were starkly lower than their internal assessments and their own expectations.
Students reported payment failures and login issues on the portal
The controversy deepened when students who accessed their scanned answer books under CBSE’s new digital evaluation system — known as On-Screen Marking (OSM) — raised serious allegations: entire answers left unmarked by examiners, blurred and illegible scanned copies, and arithmetic errors in the marking totals.
Taking cognisance of the issue, the Union Education Ministry on Sunday directed a team of IIT experts to look into resolving the technical glitches that have disrupted CBSE’s Class 12 post-examination services portal over the past several days.
Ministry had earlier defended CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system amid evaluation concerns
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan instructed a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to assist the CBSE in ensuring a “glitch-free re-evaluation process”.
The CBSE circular comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed accountability report from the Board on server downtime, payment gateway failures, and other lapses in the re-evaluation process.