CBSE extends deadline for Class 12th answer sheet scanned copies to May 25; re-evaluation dates soon

The extension was communicated through an official circular signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations. (image: ai generated)

Bowing to the pressure of widespread student complaints and technical disruptions that have marred its post-result process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday extended — for the second time in three days — the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. The new deadline is midnight on May 25, 2026. The extension was communicated through an official circular signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

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Described as a continuation of the circular dated May 22, 2026, Saturday’s notification states that the deadline has been pushed further “to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.” The original last date under the May 22 circular was May 24 — the same day Saturday’s extension was issued. For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.