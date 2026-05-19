CBSE extends deadline for Class 12 scanned answer sheets till May 23 after portal glitches reported by students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class 12 Board Examinations 2026 by one day. According to an official circular issued by the board, students can now apply for scanned copies till May 23, 2026, instead of the earlier deadline of May 22.

The board said the decision was taken due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for post-verification facilities. In its notice, CBSE stated that the extension has been provided to ensure students receive sufficient time to complete the application process without inconvenience.

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