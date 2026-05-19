CBSE extends deadline for Class 12 scanned answer sheets till May 23 after portal glitches reported by students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class 12 Board Examinations 2026 by one day. According to an official circular issued by the board, students can now apply for scanned copies till May 23, 2026, instead of the earlier deadline of May 22.
The board said the decision was taken due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for post-verification facilities. In its notice, CBSE stated that the extension has been provided to ensure students receive sufficient time to complete the application process without inconvenience.
CBSE Class 12th 2026 Re-evaluation: Students say ‘unable to login’ on official portal
“Candidates are advised to make use of this extended timeline and apply accordingly,” the board said, adding that all other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged.
The development comes after several students and parents reported difficulties while trying to register for post-result services on the CBSE portal. Earlier, Indianexpress.com had reported that candidates were facing issues accessing the verification and scanned copy application window, with many users complaining of login failures, payment-related glitches, and slow server response during peak hours. The temporary extension is expected to help students who were unable to complete their applications within the original schedule.
CBSE had earlier significantly reduced the fee for post-result services this year. The fee for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books was revised from Rs 700 to Rs 100 per subject. The board also reduced the verification fee from Rs 500 to Rs 100, while the re-evaluation fee was lowered from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question.
Students seeking scanned copies of their answer books can apply through the official CBSE portal using their login credentials. After receiving the scanned copies, candidates can decide whether they wish to proceed with verification of marks or apply for re-evaluation of specific answers. CBSE has also announced that the re-evaluation fee will be refunded in cases where marks increase after rechecking.