CBSE extends deadline to apply for scanned Class 12th answer books till May 24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for students to obtain scanned photocopies of their Class 12 board examination answer books to May 24. As per the circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the extension comes amid unprecedented traffic and repeated attempts of unauthorised interference on its website. Earlier, the last date to apply for the scanned copies was May 23. For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.

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In a circular issued on May 22, the board said the CBSE website had been facing heavy traffic over the past few days, making it prone to disruptions. “In an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind,” the board said it was extending the deadline for obtaining scanned answer books.