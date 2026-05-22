CBSE extends deadline to apply for scanned Class 12th answer books till May 24

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for students to obtain scanned photocopies of their Class 12 board examination answer books to May 24. As per the circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the extension comes amid unprecedented traffic and repeated attempts of unauthorised interference on its website. Earlier, the last date to apply for the scanned copies was May 23. For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.
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In a circular issued on May 22, the board said the CBSE website had been facing heavy traffic over the past few days, making it prone to disruptions. “In an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind,” the board said it was extending the deadline for obtaining scanned answer books.
Even after CBSE announced that the portal for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books was “fully functional”, students and parents continued reporting glitches, payment failures and login issues on Thursday. Complaints first emerged on May 19, soon after the application window opened, with candidates alleging repeated “service unavailable” messages, disappearing links and portal crashes. While many users were later able to access the portal, several claimed that payments were deducted from their bank accounts but the application status still showed “payment unsuccessful”. Social media platforms remained flooded with screenshots and complaints, prompting CBSE to issue multiple clarifications and eventually extend the application deadline again till May 24.
The board further clarified that students will continue to get up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book to apply for the next stage of the post-result process, including verification of marks and re-evaluation.
Candidates have been advised to make use of the extended timeline and apply accordingly. CBSE also said that all other terms and conditions notified earlier will remain unchanged.