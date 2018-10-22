CBSE extends date of registration for Class 9, 11 exams

The registration process for CBSE Class 9, 11 examinations has been extended till October 30 The registration process for CBSE Class 9, 11 examinations has been extended till October 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration process for Class 9, 11 regular students till October 30 for the academic session 2018-19. The online registration process was started from October 1 and was scheduled to close on Monday, October 22. The affiliated schools should register themselves before proceeding for online registration at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

As per the release, the schools have been advised to offer subjects permitted by the board, else CBSE may take action against the school which lead to cancellation of candidature of such students.

Is ‘Aadhaar’ necessary to apply

According to CBSE, the ‘Aadhaar number’ is not required for online registration. The Aadhaar number field has been provided, however, the students not in possession of the same may enter wither their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other government valid identity

In respect of foreign nationals, passport number can be provided. If passport number is not available, Social Security Number/ID Number issued by that Foreign Country may be mentioned

Application fee

The students have to pay an application fee of Rs 150, however, the students with disabilities will get exemptions. The last date to submit online application fee is October 22. Candidates can submit application fee till October 30 with a late fee of Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000 and Rs 5000 for registration from October 31 to November 12, November 13 to November 20 and November 21 to November 28, respectively.

