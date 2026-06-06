CBSE extends Class 12th verification, re-evaluation application deadline

As of June 4, CBSE had recorded over 70,000 applications through its grievance redressal portal — 7,314 seeking Verification of Marks and 63,119 seeking Re-evaluation. (image: ai generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday night extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets by one day, pushing the deadline from June 6 midnight to June 7 midnight — a decision the board said was taken in the interest of students.

“In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process,” the board said in a post on X.