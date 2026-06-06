CBSE extends Class 12th verification, re-evaluation application deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday night extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets by one day, pushing the deadline from June 6 midnight to June 7 midnight — a decision the board said was taken in the interest of students.
“In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process,” the board said in a post on X.
In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process.
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— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 5, 2026
As of June 4, CBSE had recorded over 70,000 applications through its grievance redressal portal — 7,314 seeking Verification of Marks and 63,119 seeking Re-evaluation.
The timing of the extension also aligns with parallel developments in the JEE admissions process. IIT Roorkee — the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026 — announced that students whose Class 12 scores currently fall below the mandatory 75 per cent eligibility threshold due to suspected marking errors would be allowed to participate in JoSAA counselling, with a deadline of July 15 to submit revised scorecards.
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For those students, getting a re-evaluation application in before Saturday midnight is important as it could determine whether their IIT seat is confirmed or forfeited.
The CBSE On-Screen Marking system, introduced for Class 12 evaluations in 2026, triggered widespread complaints almost as soon as results were declared, with students and teachers flagging inconsistencies in how answer sheets had been assessed. The backlash prompted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to personally intervene, holding meetings with the Finance Minister and directing public sector banks to shore up the board’s payment gateway infrastructure after it was also targeted by a cyberattack.