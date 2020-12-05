CBSE extends Class 10, 12 application form submission deadline for private candidates

CBSE class 10, 12 registrations open at cbse.nic.in (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submission of the registration form for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021 for private candidates. The submission of exam form by left out candidates can be filled out by December 9 while candidates who have already submitted the form can apply for the correction of data by December 14, as per the latest notice.

“After the last date of submission of Private candidates’ data, some candidates have requested for correction in data and also some requests received by the Board to extend the last date. Looking into the requests made by the candidates, as a one-time measure, the link for submission/correction in the Private candidate’s data and filling of the private candidate’s examination form is being opened,” the CBSE said.

Read | Pokhriyal to discuss CBSE board exams, JEE, NEET dates on December 10

This year, due to the pandemic, the board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent. Further, the exam pattern has been changed this year. This year’s exam will have more application-based questions. This is in continuation to move by the board to make exams low-stake.

Further, since schools could not be open till now for most of the states, the board in an official statement had said that it would opt for an alternative mode of assessment instead of practical exams, in case the schools remain shut. Last academic year, due to the pandemic, CBSE could not hold exams for all subjects and for papers for which exams could not be conducted, a special technique was devised to award marks to students. While the exams this year were held offline or in pen and paper mode, they will be conducted amid strict precautions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.