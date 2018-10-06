CBSE extends application deadline for single girl child scholarship

The last date to apply for the scholarships online is on October 15, 2018 The last date to apply for the scholarships online is on October 15, 2018

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the dates of submission of applications for single girl child scholarship. The students who wish to apply for a scholarship can do so from the official website of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in). The last date to submit online applications is October 15, 2018.

The scholarships are available only for those students who have passed class 10 Board exams from school affiliated with the CBSE. There are two schemes available for students— the first is a “CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child for +2 studies 2018” and the second is “renewal of online applications of CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child X pass awarded in 2017”. The eligibility conditions for each of these schemes are available on the Board’s website.

The last date to apply for the scholarships online is on October 15, 2018. For the hard copies, the Board has announced in a notice that the last date for the same is on November 15, 2018.

Steps to apply for CBSE scholarship 2018 :

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CBSE as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the scholarship link

Step 3: Go through the instructions and information provided and check your eligibility.

Step 4: Click on the link provided to apply.

Step 5: Fill in your details, submit your application and save a copy of the same for further reference.

