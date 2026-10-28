CBSE opens experience centre in Delhi with 21 interactive exhibits

The CBSE Experience Centre, inaugurated at the board’s headquarters on Tuesday, aims to help students move beyond textbook learning and understand concepts through interactive exhibits, artificial intelligence (AI) and real-life experiences.

Spread across 6,000 square feet, the centre features 12 broad zones and 21 exhibits, taking visitors through the evolution of education in India, emerging career opportunities and the future of professions.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the facility and said the centre reflected the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises experiential and holistic learning. He further added that education should encourage children to understand concepts, ask questions and apply their knowledge rather than merely memorise information for examinations.