CBSE opens experience centre in Delhi with 21 interactive exhibits

The CBSE Experience Centre, inaugurated at the board’s headquarters on Tuesday, aims to help students move beyond textbook learning and understand concepts through interactive exhibits, artificial intelligence (AI) and real-life experiences.
Spread across 6,000 square feet, the centre features 12 broad zones and 21 exhibits, taking visitors through the evolution of education in India, emerging career opportunities and the future of professions.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the facility and said the centre reflected the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises experiential and holistic learning. He further added that education should encourage children to understand concepts, ask questions and apply their knowledge rather than merely memorise information for examinations.
The centre seeks to connect India’s ancient learning traditions with modern education and emerging technologies. Its exhibits are designed to give students an interactive understanding of history, scientific developments and career pathways.
The experience begins with Shiksha Ki Kahani, a film narrated through a representative voice personifying the river Saraswati. It traces the evolution of education in India, from the gurukul system and historic learning centres such as Nalanda to modern schools and digital classrooms.
A visual, interactive geological timeline introduces visitors to the history of the Earth across millions of years. The centre also features Career Explorer, Future of Professions and Magic Mirror: Future You, allowing students to explore career options and understand how jobs may evolve in the coming years.
Students can also interact with holographic representations of eminent personalities, including Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and ask questions about their lives and seek advice. A dedicated kiosk on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors focuses on developing a healthier approach to examinations.
Moreover, Joshi also said the pressure to score marks has increasingly shaped the way students learn, often at the cost of conceptual understanding and individual interests.
“Today, most of our time is spent figuring out how to memorise things and score marks. Parents, too, feel that somehow, by whatever means, children must get marks. I often say that, in a way, we have all become marks-vaadi,” he said.
Clarifying his use of the term, the minister said the emphasis on marks had become so pervasive that parents and students often prioritised examination scores over genuine learning.
He also flagged the growing dependence on coaching classes and warned that students could become discouraged by low marks. Building self-confidence, he said, was essential to helping children cope with academic pressure.
Joshi expressed hope that the Experience Centre would encourage students to develop confidence, curiosity and a deeper understanding of subjects through experiential learning.