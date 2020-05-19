CBSE exams to be held in schools where students are enrolled, result by July-end: HRD Minister

CBSE results likely by July (Representational image) CBSE results likely by July (Representational image)

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak in a question-and-answer round held at a national television said the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) pending board exams will be held in schools where students are enrolled to ensure minimum travel for them. He added that exams will be conducted amid strict norms of social distancing.

He informed that the evaluation process has already begun for the board exams and will continue to be held simultaneously with pending exams. He said the board is trying to release the result “soon and efforts are being made to declare the result by July-end itself.” It is noteworthy that exams will conclude by July 15.

For those who clear the CBSE exam, the new session will also be conducted amid security measures, Nishank informed. “There are 33 crore students and including parents, it becomes 99 crore and all of these are curious about when will school reopen and how will these function. We have yet to decide on the re-opening dates but have asked NCERT to create a framework on how to re-open the institutes. UGC is also creating a framework for higher education institutes. The health of students is our top priority,” he said.

“The first stage is to provide online education. NCERT has in the meanwhile created an alternative framework to ensure a standardised, balanced, and quality education for students,” said while adding, “We are making all efforts to ensure that neither students have to miss their education nor would the quality deteriorate.”

