LSAT-India exam rescheduled due to CBSE board exams

For students who wish to take the LSAT—India before the CBSE, LSAT—India will open an registration on March 25. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to postpone the board exams from their normal schedule of being held in March-April to May this year due to the pandemic, the move is expected to impact the admission cycle of colleges in India and abroad. In this regard, LSAC India has postponed its exam.

“To ensure fairness for students who have registered for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examinations in May, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced to reschedule the LSAT—India 2021 in wake of the board exams being deferred,” the official notice stated. Originally, the exam was scheduled to held from May 10 to June 14, the LSAC informed in an official notice.

The LSAT—India will be delivered over several days and time slots in the week starting 14 June 2021 in order to accommodate a large number of anticipated test takers. The deadline for registration has also been extended to June 4, 2021. The exam will be held in an AI-proctored mode to ensure safety during the pandemic.

For students who wish to take the LSAT—India before the CBSE, the exam authority will open the application portal on March 25. Registration for that session will open on February 3 and close on March 14.

“Aspirants who choose this option can take the test in March — well before the scheduled board exams and use these scores for their law college application. An aspirant can also re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions,” the official notice said.