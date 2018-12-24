CBSE exams to begin in February

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations are scheduled to begin early next year, with the first exam for Class 12 to be held on February 15, and the first exam of Class 10 on February 21.

Advertising

While Class 10 exams will end on March 29, Class 12 exams will end on April 3.

The first major exam for Class 10 students would be the Mathematics paper, which is due on March 7. For Class 12 students, the first major exam will be English on March 2.

While the exams will go on till March 29 for Class 12 students, the last major exam will be on March 29 (Psychology). Similarly, for Class 10 students, the last major exam of Social Science will be held on March 29.