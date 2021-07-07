CBSE exams 2021-22: Board to release internal assessment guidelines for Class 10, 12 exams

The complete guidelines for this system of internal assessment will be released by the board when it releases the rationalised term wise syllabus. File

Later this month, the CBSE will be issuing new internal assessment guidelines for classes 10 and 12 students as part of its revised assessment scheme for the year 2021-2022.

The CBSE has announced that this year it is moving away from its system of conducting one board exam at the end of the year, and has instead bifurcated the year into two academic terms with board conducted examinations at the end of both. It has also created a basket of four options for how results will finally be computed depending on four different possible scenarios because of the dynamic COVID situation.

The board was pushed into this rethink after the experience of the past year when it tried to continue with its earlier system but had to cancel exams for both class 10 and 12 students.

Apart from this, the board has also stated that “Efforts will be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks”.

In this evaluation for 2020-2021, internal assessment and in-school exams ended up becoming the most crucial element for class X and XII students, and it will be crucial in 2021-2022 as well if either of the two term exams cannot be held at the centres owing to a rise in cases.

“The attempt is to introduce a credible system of continuous assessment throughout the year, which is also more in line with the NEP,” said a CBSE official.

According to the new assessment scheme, internal assessment throughout the year for classes IX and X will comprise 3 periodic tests, “student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/speaking listening activities/ project” and for classes XI and XII will include “end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects”. Schools will have to create a student profile for all assessment conducted throughout the year.

The complete guidelines for this system of internal assessment will be released by the board when it releases the rationalised term wise syllabus, which the board has said will be some time this month.