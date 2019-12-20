CBSE Class 12 exams 2020: Important notice for private candidates

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will commence from February 15, 2020 The CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will commence from February 15, 2020

CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2020: The question papers of Mass Media Studies, Library and Information Science, Typography and CA English, Shorthand English, Typography and CA Hindi, Web Application will be as per the CBSE pattern as given for 2019 examination for the private candidates. Through a notice, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified regarding subjects offered for the private candidates appearing for the class 12 examination.

The question papers in the subjects of Fashion Studies, Agriculture, Office Procedures and Practices, Geospatial Technology, Taxation, Marketing, Salesmanship, Banking, Insurance will be as per pattern as given in the curriculum and sample question paper for examination for the candidates appearing under the category private candidate, read the official notification.

The class 10 and 12 examinations will commence from February 15, 2020.

CBSE class 12 date sheet

February 15 – Media, agriculture, retail, automotive, introduction to financial markets, intro to tourism, food production, health care, multi-skill foundation course, security, beauty and wellness, front office operations, banking and insurance, apparel

February 17 – Home Science, National Cadet Corps, e-publishing and e-office

February 20 – Information and technology, marketing sales

February 22 – Kannada, Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Gurung

February 24 – Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, Tibetan, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Bodo, Spanish, Mizo, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, Malayalam, Limboo, Kashmiri

February 26 – English communication, English literature

February 28 – Elementary block K

February 29 – Hindi course A and B

March 2 – Carnatic Music, Hindustani music

March 4 – Science theory, Science practical

March 6 – Elements of business

March 7 – Sanksrit

March 12 – Mathematics – standard and basic

March 14 – Painting

March 18 – Social Science

March 20 – Computer applications, information and communication technology.

The examinations will from 10 am and 15 minutes will give given to each candidate to read the question paper. To pass the exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. For CBSE, candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks to pass.

