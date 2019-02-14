CBSE exams 2019: Wear school uniform, enter hall by 10 am

CBSE exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 examinations from February 15 onwards. The board has advised regular students to come to their school dresses only. The students can only carry transparent bags or packets inside the examination centre and they have to reach the exam venue.

CBSE has in a circular informed students and their parents that carrying old question paper to examination hall is banned. Besides, students can download the exam centre app locator to reach the venue on time. The candidates have to reach the venue by 10 am.

CBSE exams 2019: Important instructions

Internal choice: This year, there will be 33 per cent more internal choices. CBSE said in its official release that it will also give special consideration to creative answers.

Reporting time: Candidates need to report to the exam centres before 10 am on the exam days.

Hall ticket: Candidates need to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam hall without which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Seat allotment: Candidates will be divided into a batch of 24 students in a class during the exam. Students need to know their seats and should not move without instructions.

Old question paper banned: No one can carry question paper in the exam hall.

This year, a total of 31 lakh candidates will appear for both the Class 10 and class 12 examinations. Around 12.5 lakh candidates will take the class 12 exam and 18.5 lakh will take the class 10 exam. The board is following special security provisions this year after an alleged leak of question paper the last year.