CBSE ‘exam schedule’ circulating on social media is fake: Official

A fake Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 exam schedule is being circulated on social media tweaking the last year’s exam circular, the board in a communique mentioned. CBSE will conduct board exams as scheduled from May 4 to June 10.

The board advised students to ignore the circular. “There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year’s board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding 10th and 12th exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled. Board has not issued any such information,” CBSE official said.

Meanwhile, students affected with Covid-19 can also appear for the practical exams. CBSE, in its notification on Thursday, mentioned, “If any candidate is absent in practical because of being Covid-19 positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported Covid-19 positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11.”

The practical exams for board students started on March 1 and will conclude by June 11