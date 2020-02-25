CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams in violence-affected northeast Delhi

CBSE Psychology class 12 exam on February 22. (PTI Photo) CBSE Psychology class 12 exam on February 22. (PTI Photo)

In wake of the ongoing violence in Delhi over the contentious amended citizenship law, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for tomorrow in the violence-affected areas of North East Delhi. The exams have now been scheduled for Thursday.

Class 10 students had their English communicative, language and literature paper on Wednesday, while Class 12 students were to appear for the Web application (old and new) and media paper. The board has released a list of 86 exam centres where the examination will not be conducted.

Earlier this evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had requested CBSE to postpone the exams and announced that private and government schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed. He further said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

Exams in other parts of Delhi will be conducted as per the schedule.

On Tuesday, fresh violence marred northeast areas of Delhi — including Chand Bagh, Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Gokuli Nagar, Bhajanpura. The death toll has now risen to 13.

On Monday, the Education Minister had announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday. He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

“It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow,” a CBSE spokesperson had said.

