CBSE, state board exam date and evaluation updates

As coronavirus lockdown extended, check status of various board, entrance exams. Representational image/ file As coronavirus lockdown extended, check status of various board, entrance exams. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus lockdown: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced 19 additional days of lockdown which will end on May 3. As the lockdown has been extended, students and teachers are worried about the national and state level board examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier decided to conduct class 12 exam for only 29 major papers.

The National Testing Agency earlier postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) to May-end, but as coronavirus cases has reached to around 11,000 conducting a nation-wide exam can be risky. Further, the agency had given a chance for candidates to opt for an exam centre to closer to their current location and avoid travel.

VIDEO | India Lockdown extends till May 3, here’s what PM Modi said

As per an HRD official, the examinations can further be deferred to June and results can be expected by July. “We will wait till July, if the situation does not favour to conduct the entrance examinations, then the admissions can likely be conducted on the basis of class 12 marks,” the official mentioned.

For state boards, several exams are yet to be conducted. West Bengal will conduct the Higher Secondary (class 12) examinations in June. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Higher Secondary (class 12) remaining papers will be conducted in June, while class 11 students will be promoted to the next grade.

The Madhyamik examination was concluded in the state, The evaluation process of class 10 examination is in process, and the results can be declared by May-end.

VIDEO | Short online courses you can pursue during lockdown

For Maharashtra SSC or class 10 geography, work experience examinations were cancelled due to lockdown, and the decision to issue marks or grades will be taken up as per procedure laid down by the state board, said Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Board will conduct the remaining class 10, 12 examinations from May 4. The class 12 examinations will be conducted from May 4, while class 10 examinations from May 5.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has deferred the class 10, 11 and 12 board examinations and the revised dates will be announced after the lockdown gets over.

VIDEO | Best Online courses for IT professionals to complete during lockdown

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the class 5, 10 and 12 examinations twice. The revised dates will be announced post lockdown. The remaining exams for Karnataka secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) and pre-university certificate or PUC annual examination, as per the state education minister S Suresh Kumar, will be held in May.

In Tripura, the government may start evaluation of Madhyamik and higher secondary answer scripts during lockdown. Though both exams were left with important papers, but the decision was taken in a recent meeting.

“We are trying to bring answer scripts to Agartala from concerned custodians as soon as possible. We are hoping to start answer script evaluation from April 22”, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The ongoing Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and plus two examinations have been postponed in Kerala, the revised dates of both the examinations will be released after May 3, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd