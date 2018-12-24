CBSE exam date 2019: ‘Reschedule Biology paper’, students demand

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the dates for class 10 and class 12 examinations, students have raised objects over the lack of gap between the exams. Many students have a problem will a gap of two days between Biology, those who have opted for both mathematics and biology examinations are feeling stressed.

Advertising

Out of 240 subjects offered by the CBSE, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes, which has raised several discrepancies or unthought of combinations. A parent has twitted to CBSE asking to revise the datesheet citing her child and her friends were feeling nervous and were on verge of crying as they had opted for both mathematics and biology and would not have enough days to prepare for either. “What is this there is only two-day gap for physics and two days for biology but you have given 14 days gap for physical education really not satisfied with this date sheet I think we need some changes in this,” writes another student.

Cbse2019exam what is this there is only 2 day gap for physics and 2 day for bio but you have given 14 days gap for physical education really not satisfied with this date sheet I think we need some changes in this @PMOIndia — Swapnil Tripathi (@Swapnil8707271) December 24, 2018

Many raise an objection that the class 10 exam was beginning with mathematics which is considered a tough subject. “Past many years Class X used to begin with English exams. Anxiety of children used to be reduced bcoz of it & now mathematics as first paper will create panic for 1st day itself,” tweeted a parent.

Sir, There is no gap in 12th exam Economics 27th March & Informatics Practice 28th.

Kindly keep some gap.

Thanks. pic.twitter.com/SLZDF8XXkI — Deep K Gupta (@deepkumar_us) December 23, 2018

An indianexpress.com reader wrote to the publication, “Totally unfair time table for PCMB students, with literally no gap between Chemistry (12th), Biology (15th) and Math (18th) papers. How could anyone expect the students to revise Math in just two days? The scoring percentage of students is at stake and with NITs setting cut off pecentage at 75 per cent, admissions to good engineering colleges will become even tougher for PCMB students. CBSE needs to alter the timetable with at least 5 days between these 3 tough subjects? The easiest way would be to postpone Biology to a date after Math.”

How CBSE is expecting children to revise Social studies in one day pic.twitter.com/O0NWt1nV1R — Harish (@hmadhavadas) December 24, 2018

While users have complained that the exams are coinciding with the Holi festival, the board said that the dates were shifted from March to February so that the board exam dates do not coincide with any of the competitive exams. Last year, CBSE had to reschedule the class 12 physics paper as the exam date was clashing with the JEE Main dates.

Bad Planning is a Hallmark of @cbseindia29 @narendramodi

For past many years Class X used to begin with English Exams. Anxiety of children used to be reduced bcoz of it & now mathematics as first paper will create panic for 1st day itself

Please help@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Alpha Juliet (@AlphaJuliet101) December 23, 2018

This year, the exams have begun from February to avoid coinciding with the dates of competitive exams. The JEE Mains which is expected to be held twice a year will be held from April 8-16, 2019, NEET too will be held on May 5.

This year, the Delhi High Court has directed the University of Delhi (DU) to change its cut-off dates for admission to undergraduate courses so that the admissions begun after CBSE results are declared including the result for re-evaluation exams. The CBSE results are expected by the first week of June 2019.