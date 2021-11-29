CBSE Class 10 term-1 exams to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

CBSE 2021-22 Exam Guidelines: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-1 class 10 boards exams from tomorrow i,e November 30 onwards. The exams will continue till December 11. Students can access the term-1 roll numbers and admit cards on cbse.gov.in. To access the admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

The term-1 exams will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11:30 am due to the winter season. The duration of the CBSE board 2022 exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

Students will be required to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. In case students darken the wrong circle in the OMR sheet, they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles. Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answer filled in the boxes as the final answer.

For students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads and who miss the term 1 board exams, the board will conduct special exams at a later date. For students who test positive for Covid during the examinations and cannot take the Term 1 exams, the final result will be based on Term 2 exams.

CBSE had earlier released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.