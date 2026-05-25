‘A complete health check-up’: IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti on probe into CBSE evaluation portal 

As outrage over CBSE’s new digital evaluation system grows, IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti says experts have been sent to Delhi to examine possible denial-of-service attacks, and identify what went wrong in the rollout of On-Screen Marking.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readMay 25, 2026 01:33 PM IST
: IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute has dispatched a technical team to examine glitches in CBSE’s re-evaluation portal. (File Photo): IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute has dispatched a technical team to examine glitches in CBSE’s re-evaluation portal. (File Photo)
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A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that teams from IITs would help the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) navigate mounting complaints over its new digital evaluation system, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute has dispatched a technical team to Delhi to investigate what went wrong with the Board’s re-evaluation portal and to conduct what he described as a “complete health check-up” of the system.

“Today, there was a glitch in the payment. People were able to apply, but they were not able to pay,” Kamakoti told The Indian Express on Monday, referring to technical failures students faced while applying for post-result services.

Explaining the nature of the intervention, Kamakoti said the IIT team would examine whether the failures stemmed from infrastructure problems, software deployment issues, or even a potential cyberattack.

“We just go and do a complete health check-up of the website, and also find the root cause analysis, what went wrong, so that in future… they would be careful,” he said. “We will give them certain guidelines of how to deploy, what sort of tests could have been done, was it a problem with the internet at that point of time, was it some other issue.”

Kamakoti added that IIT-Madras was also looking into whether the portal may have faced a denial-of-service attack. “Maybe it’s a cyber attack also. Some person on that day could have launched a lot of packets, like what you call denial of service,” he said. “We’d like to see the logs. If there is a denial of service, then we need to put certain web application firewalls and some routers which will detect this and divert the traffic.”

According to Kamakoti, IIT-Madras has sent “one faculty and one project staff” member to work from the CBSE headquarters in Delhi. The project staff member, he said, would help with “data analytics and analysing logs” and a faculty member who he described as “very senior people” who had handled “a lot of work in this direction”.

“Technologies are changing and unfortunately there is always an assault on the education system,” he added.

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Behind the move

The intervention comes amid one of the most turbulent result seasons the CBSE has faced in recent years after the Board introduced a sweeping overhaul of its Class 12 evaluation system.

For the first time, CBSE shifted entirely to an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the 2026 examination cycle, replacing traditional paper-based evaluation with digital assessment. Under the new model, nearly 98.6 lakh physical answer sheets were scanned and uploaded onto a secure digital platform, where more than 77,000 trained teachers evaluated them remotely.

CBSE had projected the move as a major technological reform aimed at improving transparency, reducing human error, speeding up evaluation, and eliminating mistakes in totalling and mark uploads. Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj had described the transition as part of the Board’s “continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency”.

But concerns over the rollout had surfaced months before the results were declared.

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Teachers across several states complained that training sessions lasted barely a week and that the shift from manual to digital evaluation had increased stress rather than reducing it. During evaluation, many evaluators described struggling with blurred scans, repeated server crashes, and answer books disappearing from the system after evaluation. Some said they could initially check only “four or five sheets a day”.

The controversy escalated after results were declared. Students, including several who had qualified for JEE Main, began reporting low theory marks in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accountancy and Economics.

When scanned answer books became accessible, complaints flooded social media. Students alleged unchecked answers, missing step marking in multi-page responses, mismatches between page-wise marks and final totals, blurry or unreadable scans, and repeated payment failures on the re-evaluation portal.

Also Read | CBSE Fake News Alert: Circular claiming cancellation of re-evaluation is fabricated, says Board

The Class 12 results, too, saw a marked change from previous years. This year’s overall pass percentage dropped to 85.20 per cent — down from 88.39 per cent in 2025 and 87.98 per cent in 2024 — making it the lowest pass percentage recorded in the post-pandemic period.

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As criticism mounted, CBSE issued a nine-page circular strongly defending the OSM system, insisting that it ensured “error-free evaluation”, “complete assessment”, and reduced human intervention. The Board maintained that the system “eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors” and “ensures every answer is evaluated as per marking scheme”.

Amid growing pressure, Pradhan Saturday sought a detailed report from CBSE over technical glitches in the post-result services portal and directed that expert teams from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur assist the Board in stabilising the system.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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