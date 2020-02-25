CBSE English exam Class 10th tomorrow: Check important topics, instructions

CBSE class 10 English exam on February 26 (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen / Representational image) CBSE class 10 English exam on February 26 (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen / Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct class 10 English exam tomorrow – February 26. Over 18.89 lakh students are expected to appear for the English paper. By now, candidates must have covered their syllabus and will be revising the same. Here is a sneak peek of what is important and worthy of the last minute glance.

The candidates can also watch Indian Express’s Facebook video page where Army Public School’s teacher Indrani Neogi gives tips on how to attempt for the English paper of both class 10 and class 12.

Sample papers: Abhishek Sharma, English teacher at Genesis Global School, said, “Since literature is the only known section in English, it is important to go through literature books. The best advice is to practice sample papers, however, since the syllabus was changed two years back, it is critical for students to refer to only relevant sample papers. CBSE also offers papers through its official website.”

Format is the key: “Formats”, he adds, “should not be confused and it is where students lose marks. Thus, do written practice of all the formats. Even if a student has the format right, they will be awarded some marks. Another must do is to learn all the poem and poets’ names. These can make good one-mark questions.”

Keywords: Geeta Khokhran, TGT English, VidyaGyan, said, “Students often tend to be under confident in the last minute. It is wise to read the entire chapter thoroughly. This way one will be able to focus more on the keywords. Every chapter has a theme word related to it which are called keywords. Mentioning these keywords in the exam and underlining them can win students extra marks.”

Video | Can you take this class X Board exam challenge?

Reading time: She advised. “Exam is actually three hours and 15 minutes. Students need to utilise the 15 minutes given to them as reading time. If they can quickly solve the section A in these minutes they will start the paper directly with writing and save a lot of time.”

Organise before write: “While writing the exam, divide the paper into different sections. Then make sure to keep sentences simple and do not make errors in spelling. A neat paper without overwriting gives an impression of organised thinking and hence earns more marks. Students can rather, write their thoughts in rough section and first decide on how they want to frame an answer before actually writing it,” she said.

“Also, adhere to the word limit. Do not write more than what is asked. It will also mean fewer errors and more time to complete the exam,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd