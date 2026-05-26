CBSE, Education Ministry to face parliamentary scrutiny over Class 12 OSM process, Class 9-10 language policy

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. (Image via CBSE, upscaled with AI)

A parliamentary panel has summoned senior officials from the Union Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for a meeting on June 2 to review the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system in Class 12 board exams and the issues faced by students during the post-result process.

According to a notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10.

The committee, chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has called School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh to appear before it. The meeting agenda includes a review of the “use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 Exams and issues faced by students consequent to the process, the notice stated.