CBSE drops controversial passage asked in Class 10 English exam; full marks to be awarded to all students

The CBSE has dropped the controversial comprehension on families, women and disciplining children from its class 10 English board exam paper and full marks will be awarded to all students for its accompanying questions.

The passage had featured in one set of the Class 10 English Term 1 board exam question papers on Saturday. The three-paragraph long passage drew criticism for being “retrograde” and offensive to women.

Its final paragraph read, “What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist… In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and the mother deprived herself, in fact of the means of discipline.”

Following the criticism, the board had referred the matter to a committee of subject experts. On Monday, it issued a circular stating that the passage has been dropped.

Noting that the passage “is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to the setting of question papers”, it went on to state that “it has been decided to drop the passage No. 1 and its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1. Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned”.

Since different comprehension passages had been featured in other question paper sets, the Board also notified that full marks will be awarded to students for passage No. 1 for all sets of the Class 10 CBSE English Language and Literature.

Earlier on Monday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had demanded the withdrawal of the gender-insensitive passage in the English paper of the Class 10 CBSE exam, following which the Opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.