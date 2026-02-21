CBSE directs schools to implement ‘mental health and wellness’ and ‘social emotional learning’ measures

The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed all affiliated schools to implement a series of mandatory measures to promote “Mental Health and Wellness” and “Social Emotional Learning (SEL)” among students. The circular, which the Board issued in line with the Supreme Court’s July 25, 2025 judgment, lays down detailed compliance requirements for schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Referring to the apex court’s directions, the CBSE stated that the emotional resilience and psychological well-being of students require “collective attention and proactive support” in today’s demanding academic environment.

ALSO READ| CBSE Class 10 English Analysis: How was this year’s paper?

As per the circular, “all teaching and non-teaching staff shall undergo mandatory training at least twice a year, conducted by certified mental health professionals.” The training must cover psychological first aid, identification of warning signs, response to self-harm, and referral mechanisms. It further emphasised that “all teaching, non-teaching and administrative staff are adequately trained to engage with students in a sensitive, inclusive and non-discriminatory manner.”