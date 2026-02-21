CBSE directs schools to implement ‘mental health and wellness’ and ‘social emotional learning’ measures

The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed all affiliated schools to implement a series of mandatory measures to promote “Mental Health and Wellness” and “Social Emotional Learning (SEL)” among students. The circular, which the Board issued in line with the Supreme Court’s July 25, 2025 judgment, lays down detailed compliance requirements for schools.
Referring to the apex court’s directions, the CBSE stated that the emotional resilience and psychological well-being of students require “collective attention and proactive support” in today’s demanding academic environment.
As per the circular, “all teaching and non-teaching staff shall undergo mandatory training at least twice a year, conducted by certified mental health professionals.” The training must cover psychological first aid, identification of warning signs, response to self-harm, and referral mechanisms. It further emphasised that “all teaching, non-teaching and administrative staff are adequately trained to engage with students in a sensitive, inclusive and non-discriminatory manner.”
Schools have also been asked to maintain proper documentation. They must “maintain anonymous records and prepare an annual report, indicating the number of wellness interventions, student referrals, training sessions, and mental health related activities.”
In addition, institutions are required to organise regular sensitisation programmes for parents and guardians. The circular states that schools must “sensitise parents and guardians to avoid placing undue academic pressure, to recognise signs of psychological distress, and to respond, empathetically and supportively.” Mental health literacy, emotional regulation, life skills education and awareness of institutional support services are to be integrated into orientation programmes and curricular activities.
The Board has further advised schools to review their examination patterns periodically to “cultivate a broader sense of identity among students beyond test scores and ranks.” It has called for greater focus on extra-curricular activities, including sports, arts and personality development initiatives.
On career guidance, CBSE has made structured counselling mandatory. “Schools shall provide regular structured career counselling services for students and their parents or guardians,” the notice reads. These sessions must be conducted by qualified counsellors and aim to reduce “unrealistic academic pressure, promote awareness of diverse academic and professional pathways, and assist students in making informed and interest-based career decisions.”
The Board has also urged schools to nominate teachers and staff for capacity-building programmes offered through CBSE training platforms to build a school ecosystem that prioritises mental health and empowers every student to flourish.
