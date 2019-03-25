CBSE directs school principals to act as pedagogical leaders

With an aim to redefine their role, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed school principals to act as “pedagogical leaders”. Besides formulating and executing teaching as well as learning plans, the principals will be responsible for evaluating the effectiveness of the learning program and meet standards established to optimise learning environments.

Advertising

“The board has decided that henceforth the principals of all affiliated schools shall be the pedagogical leaders of their schools. “Pedagogical leadership encompasses many roles and functions in learning organizations,” a senior board official said.

Pedagogy refers more broadly to the theory and practice of education, and how this influences the growth of learners. The official said pedagogical leaders are responsible to support teaching and learning in their schools.

“It includes instructional leadership to support classroom teachers in their key role of implementing curriculum, and transforming teaching and learning by establishing organizational norms of continuous quality improvement,” the official added.

Advertising

To ensure mandatory adoption of learning outcomes based teaching and learning in all the schools, directives have been issued that from the 2019-20 academic session, principals of all schools are to assume pedagogical leadership and prepare annual pedagogical plans with the help of their teachers for all classes and all subjects being taught, the official said.

The official said the new role will include leadership that is instructional for the support of classroom teachers in their major role. The duties that adhere to this role are implementing the prescribed curriculum and transforming the methods of learning and teaching by formulating organizational norms that ensure quality improvement continuously,” the board official said.