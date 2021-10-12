CBSE adopts integrated payment system for management and disbursement of dues

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday announced its decision to adopt a reliable payment mechanism for the management and disbursement of various payments through the Integrated Payment System (IPS)

The earlier process used by CBSE included several manual checks by the officials for payments. For exam duties, after performing checks, the CBSE used to distribute the money to the centre superintendents, who would further disburse the payments to the various functionaries. IPS would cut short the painstakingly long process.

The introduction of a normative payment system through the Integrated Payment System (IPS) allows for automatic calculations which eradicate the need for human intervention. After the submission of inspection reports in case of inspection duties and duty compilation certificate in case of exam duties or other such supporting documents, IPS allows for direct bank transfers of honorarium and TA/DA to the intended payee.

This has been achieved through software integration with the bank payment gateway. The system relies on self-declaration/certification and has considerably improved the ease of undertaking such transactions.

The IPS also allows for automatic validation checks which not only reduce the time taken to complete the payment process but also reduces the possibility of committing false transactions and non-genuine disbursements.

The features of the newly developed IPS are in consonance with the principles of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living (EoL), and has been implemented successfully for Affiliation Inspection Payment, Board and CTET examination duty payments.