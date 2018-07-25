CBSE denies report on increase in marks of 50% students who applied for re-evaluation

The board, which is facing flak over evaluation errors said action has also been initiated against over 200 teachers. (Representational image) The board, which is facing flak over evaluation errors said action has also been initiated against over 200 teachers. (Representational image)

CBSE evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday denied reports that claimed that 50 per cent of class 12 students who applied for re-evaluation got more marks. Terming the report as misleading, the board said that the marks of only 4,632 candidates were changed after re-evaluation.

“Out of approximately 61 lakh copies of class 12 students, 66,876 candidates applied for the first stage verification process. Out of these, there were changes in marks in only 4,632 cases, which is 6.9 per cent of the total. Hence overall, marks changed in case of only 0.075 per cent cases. Therefore, these news reports are completely misleading and have twisted the facts,” the board said in a statement.

The board, which is facing flak over evaluation errors, revealed the statistics and said action has also been initiated against over 200 teachers for “callous evaluation”.

It was informed that changes in marks were made in 6.9 per cent of the 66,876 applications received. The secretary also pointed out that of the 4,632 cases, where there has been an increase in marks, 3,200 of them fall in the increase by 1-5 marks category, which otherwise is considered zero error.

“The board has already initiated suspension and strict action in case of 214 teachers for callous evaluation. To minimise human error, CBSE will further strengthen the system with training of teachers and evaluators and technological intervention,” he said. Tripathi further explained, “Earlier the board’s policy was to not affect any changes after re-evaluation if the changes ranged between 1-5 marks, as it is an accepted international norm that there will be 5-7 per cent differences in evaluation between one evaluator and other.”

“However, in compliance of the 2017 order of Delhi High Court, the CBSE this year considered changes in marks even in the range of 1-5 which has led to an increase in the number of cases where changes have been recorded after re-evaluation,” he added.

