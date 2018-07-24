CBSE denies NEET candidates data leak

CBSE NEET UG 2018: The entire data of more than 13,26,725 candidates of NEET-UG was maintained only in encrypted format with strict security measures with National Informatics Centre (NIC), replied CBSE in its official statement CBSE NEET UG 2018: The entire data of more than 13,26,725 candidates of NEET-UG was maintained only in encrypted format with strict security measures with National Informatics Centre (NIC), replied CBSE in its official statement

Following the reports of data leak of around two lakh candidates who had appeared in the NEET-UG 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday denied the reports of data breach. In a press release issued today, they termed it as a “handiwork of certain unscrupulous persons with the objective of duping the public.”

The reply came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded an inquiry into the alleged massive breach of personal data of candidates who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) this year. According to reports in media, details of the candidates, including their phone numbers, e-mail IDs and addresses, were put up online for a price of Rs 2 lakh.

This year, nearly 13,26,725 medical aspirants appeared for the of NEET, conducted by the CBSE. The board clarifies in its official statement that the datea was maintained only in encrypted format with strict security measures with National Informatics Centre (NIC). “Even in the printout of the confirmation page downloaded by the candidates, the vital details such as identification documents, mobile and email id are in the encrypted format,” CBSE said in the statement.

CBSE obtains data from NIC for the purpose of allotment of roll numbers and results, it does not contain personal details such as mobile numbers, details of identification documents, email IDs, etc.

“Moreover, the results are declared by the CBSE through NIC and do not contain mobile number, email Id and other identification details of the candidates, the CBSE said in a statement. The communication, if any, is sent through registered SMS or email of the candidates.

The release further added that post result declaration, the data of all 13,26,725 NEET-UG 2018 candidates was given to Directorate General Health Service, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India “for providing the same to the states and other counselling authorities for the purpose of counselling of 85% seats under their jurisdiction. This data is also shared with the concerned states in a highly secured format and is password protected too.”

