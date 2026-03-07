CBSE defers March 9 to 11 Class 12th board exams in the Middle East; new dates soon

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed certain Class 12 board examinations scheduled in the Middle East region, citing a critical review of the current situation in several countries. According to an official circular issued to schools affiliated with CBSE in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the Board has cancelled the Class 12 exams set to be held on March 9, March 10, and March 11, 2026.
The Board stated that new dates for these examinations will be announced later after assessing the situation.
CBSE, while announcing the postponement of exam, also said that it will review the conditions on March 10, 2026, and make appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.
In the advisory signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE urged students to stay in touch with their respective schools and follow official announcements for further updates. The decision applies to CBSE-affiliated schools across the Middle East.
The circular has been formally communicated to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, ensuring that institutions promptly notify students and parents about the changes.
On March 5, the Board issued a circular on exam dates in the Middle East and the result announcement. It said all Class 10 exams set to be held from March 7 to 11 were cancelled, and the exams that were earlier postponed are also cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class 10 students in the Middle East will be notified separately in “due course”.
The March 5 CBSE circular also added that the Class 12 examination scheduled on March 7 was postponed, and revised dates would be announced later. The board would review the situation on March 7 and issue appropriate directions regarding the examination schedule.
Initially, CBSE had postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 2 and March 3 in the Middle East region. The circular was issued on March 1. Then, on March 3, CBSE issued another circular announcing the postponement of the March 5 and March 6 Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the Middle East region including in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It said it would review the situation on March 5 and take “appropriate decisions” with regard to examinations scheduled from March 7.