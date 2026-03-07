CBSE defers March 9 to 11 Class 12th board exams in the Middle East; new dates soon

The Board stated that new dates for these examinations will be announced later after assessing the situation (representative image/ Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed certain Class 12 board examinations scheduled in the Middle East region, citing a critical review of the current situation in several countries. According to an official circular issued to schools affiliated with CBSE in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the Board has cancelled the Class 12 exams set to be held on March 9, March 10, and March 11, 2026.

The Board stated that new dates for these examinations will be announced later after assessing the situation.

CBSE, while announcing the postponement of exam, also said that it will review the conditions on March 10, 2026, and make appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.