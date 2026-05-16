CBSE defends on-screen marking, rolls out grievance redressal, re-evaluation framework

Students seeking scanned answer books can apply between May 19 and May 22 at a fee of Rs 700 per subject; applications for verification and re-evaluation will be accepted between May 26 and May 29

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiMay 16, 2026 03:27 AM IST
CBSE, Class 12 results, On-Screen Marking, OSM system, reevaluation, answer book copies, evaluation process, transparency, fairness, Indian ExpressAgainst this backdrop, Friday’s circular repeatedly emphasised the reliability and transparency of the digital evaluation system. It listed benefits such as error-free evaluation, complete assessment, reduced human intervention, and scalability.
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Two days after the CBSE declared Class 12 results, the Board on Friday issued a detailed circular laying out a new post-result grievance redressal and re-evaluation framework for students under its recently introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The move comes amid complaints from teachers and schools over alleged issues of blurred answer scripts, server failures and repeated technical disruptions during evaluation.

The CBSE’s nine-page Friday notice, issued by Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, strongly defended the digital evaluation system that was rolled out for Class 12 examinations this year under which scripts were scanned and uploaded onto a secure digital platform for evaluators to assess remotely.

But teachers had earlier complained that “papers are not scanned properly sometimes” and that “many scripts appear blurred”, forcing evaluators to repeatedly zoom into answer sheets and spend hours before screens. Some evaluators said they could initially check only “four or five sheets a day”, while others described server crashes, unsaved corrections and answer books disappearing from the system after evaluation. The Indian Express had reported on these issues on May 8.

CBSE Class 12th Results: Improvement exams allowed in 1 subject; supplementary exams in July

The CBSE declared Class 12 results on Wednesday, with 85.20 per cent candidates clearing the examination this year. The figure marks a decline from 88.39 per cent in 2025 and 87.98 per cent in 2024, making it the lowest pass percentage recorded in the post-pandemic years.

Against this backdrop, Friday’s circular repeatedly emphasised the reliability and transparency of the digital evaluation system. It listed benefits such as error-free evaluation, complete assessment, reduced human intervention, and scalability. The Board said the system “eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors” and “ensures every answer is evaluated as per marking scheme”.

At the same time, the circular appears to acknowledge the possibility of dissatisfaction with the new process. “There is a possibility that even after taking so many steps students are not satisfied with their declared performance. In such a scenario, CBSE is providing a facility to the students to get their evaluated scanned answer book and themselves check the same,” the Board said.

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Under the new framework, students will first be allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books online. In the second stage, they may apply for “verification of issue(s) observed” or “re-evaluation of answer(s)”.

The Board has scheduled May 19 to May 22 for students seeking scanned answer books, at a fee of Rs 700 per subject. Applications for verification and re-evaluation will be accepted between May 26 and May 29.

Significantly, the FAQ section of the circular specifically asks students to verify whether the “answer book is correctly scanned” after receiving their scripts. Students are also instructed to check whether all pages, supplementary sheets and graphs are visible and properly uploaded.

Also Read | Delhi CBSE Class 12 result: Pass percentage slips, gender gap widens

The Board also directed students to compare their evaluated answers with official marking schemes before applying for re-evaluation.

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CBSE also defended the preparation undertaken before implementing OSM nationwide, saying it had “shared detailed guidelines to all of its stakeholders and provided practice sessions to the teachers involved in evaluation to ensure that the evaluation done is objective, correct, and error free.”

In its FAQ section, the Board added that evaluators’ work “was checked before evaluation began to ensure accuracy and objectivity”.

 

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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