CBSE defends on-screen marking, rolls out grievance redressal, re-evaluation framework

Two days after the CBSE declared Class 12 results, the Board on Friday issued a detailed circular laying out a new post-result grievance redressal and re-evaluation framework for students under its recently introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The move comes amid complaints from teachers and schools over alleged issues of blurred answer scripts, server failures and repeated technical disruptions during evaluation.

The CBSE’s nine-page Friday notice, issued by Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, strongly defended the digital evaluation system that was rolled out for Class 12 examinations this year under which scripts were scanned and uploaded onto a secure digital platform for evaluators to assess remotely.

But teachers had earlier complained that “papers are not scanned properly sometimes” and that “many scripts appear blurred”, forcing evaluators to repeatedly zoom into answer sheets and spend hours before screens. Some evaluators said they could initially check only “four or five sheets a day”, while others described server crashes, unsaved corrections and answer books disappearing from the system after evaluation. The Indian Express had reported on these issues on May 8.

CBSE Class 12th Results: Improvement exams allowed in 1 subject; supplementary exams in July

The CBSE declared Class 12 results on Wednesday, with 85.20 per cent candidates clearing the examination this year. The figure marks a decline from 88.39 per cent in 2025 and 87.98 per cent in 2024, making it the lowest pass percentage recorded in the post-pandemic years.

Against this backdrop, Friday’s circular repeatedly emphasised the reliability and transparency of the digital evaluation system. It listed benefits such as error-free evaluation, complete assessment, reduced human intervention, and scalability. The Board said the system “eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors” and “ensures every answer is evaluated as per marking scheme”.

CBSE’s Commitment to Fair, Transparent and Equitable Evaluation It has been observed that following the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results, several posts have appeared on social media regarding the assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 15, 2026

At the same time, the circular appears to acknowledge the possibility of dissatisfaction with the new process. “There is a possibility that even after taking so many steps students are not satisfied with their declared performance. In such a scenario, CBSE is providing a facility to the students to get their evaluated scanned answer book and themselves check the same,” the Board said.

Story continues below this ad

Under the new framework, students will first be allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books online. In the second stage, they may apply for “verification of issue(s) observed” or “re-evaluation of answer(s)”.

The Board has scheduled May 19 to May 22 for students seeking scanned answer books, at a fee of Rs 700 per subject. Applications for verification and re-evaluation will be accepted between May 26 and May 29.

Significantly, the FAQ section of the circular specifically asks students to verify whether the “answer book is correctly scanned” after receiving their scripts. Students are also instructed to check whether all pages, supplementary sheets and graphs are visible and properly uploaded.

The Board also directed students to compare their evaluated answers with official marking schemes before applying for re-evaluation.

Story continues below this ad

CBSE also defended the preparation undertaken before implementing OSM nationwide, saying it had “shared detailed guidelines to all of its stakeholders and provided practice sessions to the teachers involved in evaluation to ensure that the evaluation done is objective, correct, and error free.”

In its FAQ section, the Board added that evaluators’ work “was checked before evaluation began to ensure accuracy and objectivity”.