CBSE Class 12th results 2026 Declared: 85.20% passing percentage, download marksheets at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results declared: The results for Class 12 Board examinations 2026 have been announced by CBSE today (May 13). Students can now access their marksheets on these websites: results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%. A total of 1,857,517 students registered for the examination across 19,967 schools and 7,573 centres worldwide.

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Girls performed better with 88.86%, followed by boys with a passing percentage of 82.13%. Transgender students have a perfect 100% pass rate. For more information on CBSE results, supplementary exam schedule, and rechecking, check IE Education portal.

Students can view their scores after entering their roll number, date of birth and other details on the CBSE results page. Once the result is displayed on the screen, they can download or take a screenshot to save it. Class 12 exams this year were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026, ending with the Legal Studies exam. All the papers were conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am.

Region-wise results

In terms of geographical performance, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. The Delhi West and Delhi East regions also showed strong results, recording pass percentages of 92.34% and 91.73%, respectively.

A major highlight of this session was the full-scale implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for evaluation. CBSE digitally evaluated over 9.8 million answer books, a move that eliminated manual totalling and posting errors.

Improvement & compartment category

For students looking for improvement or placed in the compartment category, supplementary examinations are scheduled for July 15, 2026. Online submission for the List of Candidates (LOC) for these exams will begin on June 2, 2026.

Following its policy to prevent unhealthy competition, CBSE has not released a merit list or awarded divisions. However, merit certificates will be issued to the top 0.1% of scorers in each subject via DigiLocker.

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Last year, 88.39% students had passed the Class 12 exam. The pass percentage for girls stood at 91.64%, while boys achieved 85.70%. A total of 17,04,367 candidates had registered for the Class 12 exams last year. Out of these, 16,92,794 students appeared for the exams and 14,96,307 successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 88.39%.

CBSE had earlier cancelled examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, in West Asian countries due to the ongoing situation. For these candidates CBSE had announced an alternative assessment scheme on March 27, 2026. The Board stated that the assessment policy aims to ensure fairness, reliability, and transparency while maintaining academic integrity.