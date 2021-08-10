CBSE to release datesheet for Class 10, 12 offline exams today

The registration portal will be soon made available on the board’s website at cbse.gov.in. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datasheet for class 10 and 12 offline exams today. The datasheet will be released for class 10, 12 students who will appear in improvement, compartment or private category examinations.

The CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 30 based on the alternate assessment criteria. The students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11 and pre-board exams. The result of CBSE Class 10 is was released on August 3.

The exams will also be conducted for class 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates. As per the notification released by CBSE, the class 12 improvement, compartment exams will only be conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects only.

Candidates applying for improvement, private, patrachar, as well as second compartment, do not have to pay fees. Compartment candidates will have to pay fees as per the notification. As per the notice, candidates will be examined only on the reduced syllabus. The design of the question paper will be similar to sample question papers uploaded on the board’s website.

The registration portal will be soon made available on the board’s website. Candidates appearing for improvement and appearing for compartment exams based on the result declared in 2021 will have to register at the portal.