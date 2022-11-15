scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

CBSE Datesheet 2023 for Class 10th, 12th soon — check FAQs

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet, Check Class 10 and 12 Datesheet: Once released, the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

CBSE, CBSE board exams, CBSE FAQCBSE Datesheet 2023: CBSE has now decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format. (Representative image. Express photo)

CBSE Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams by the next month. Once released, the exam schedule will be available on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

Before the Board releases the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 exams for the academic year 2022-23, indianexpress.com  answers some of the main questions.

When will CBSE release the datesheet?

CBSE will release the date sheet for the class 10 and class 12 board exams in December, Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Indian Express. “There’s no chance of announcing the date sheet now. It will come in December and when it does students will be able to access it on our website,” said Bhardwaj.

Where to check the CBSE date sheet?

The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released at the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in. Students can also check this window for updates.

When are classes 10, 12 exams beginning?

According to an earlier notification by the CBSE, exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023.

What is the syllabus for class 10, 12 exams?

Unlike last year, this time the CBSE will be conducting exams for classes 10 and 12 on 100 per cent syllabus. “The exam will be based on 100 per cent syllabus like it was in the academic year 2019-20,” Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Indian Express.

Last year, the Board offered a 30 per cent cut in the syllabus to students in wake of learning loss due to the covid-induced disruption.

Will the board exams be conducted in two parts?

No, CBSE has now decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format, which means the class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

Has CBSE released sample papers for classes 10, 12?

CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 sample papers for board exams 2023 along with the marking scheme. Candidates can download it at the official website – cbse.gov.in.

