Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2023: Practical exam schedule released

CBSE Practical Date Sheet 2023: As per the schedule, the practical exams for both classes will be held between January 2 to February 14.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet Download at cbse.gov.in: The datesheet for theory exams will be released soon at the official website.
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the practical exam dates for class 10, 12 board exams 2023. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – cbse.gov.in

As per the schedule, the practical exams for both classes will be held between January 2 to February 14. Schools are required to upload the marks of students in the same window. 

The board has also released the guidelines for conducting the exams as well as standard protocols that needs to be followed during the practical exams.

As per the notification, the schools must ensure that the syllabus for the practical examination is completed and necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners are done well in time. Class 12 practical exam shall be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board.

“The schools should ensure that all parents and students are informed about the date sheet, the list of candidates shall be checked thoroughly and cross checked with from the online system. Sufficient number of practical answer books have been received by the school before the actual date of examination. In case there is any issue, the schools must contact the regional office,” the notification reads. 

 

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:37 IST
