CBSE datesheet not released, don’t follow ‘fake’ schedule: Govt

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has on Thursday announced the CBSE classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held in May-June and not March-April this year. The delay has been caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent loss of instructional hours because of it. For CBSE, the exams will be held between May 4 and June 10, however, the exact date sheet or timetable has not been issued by the authorities yet.

While the minister had stated that it would be released soon, the government’s fact-check branch PIB has issued a tweet reiterating the same. In the tweet, the officials have also shared a datesheet drafted on the same lines as the dates issued. However, this one found circulating across social media platforms is fake.

“A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, RP Nishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021,” the tweet read.

A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ez2LNmkkrZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2021

While the announcement of dates has brought some relief to students and academicians, to start subject-wise preparation based on the datesheet and holiday schedule between subjects, students will have to wait a little while longer.

Meanwhile, for students’ benefits, the board has decided to conduct exams on a curtailed syllabus. The CBSE has cut 30 per cent of the syllabus for both classes 10 and 12 students. There also will be internal choices. The exam will also have more application-based questions to ensure students don’t mug-up.