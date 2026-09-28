CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th exam schedule likely to be released this week

CBSE Date sheet 2027 Live Updates (Photo: AI Generated)

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the upcoming CBSE board examinations 2027 this week. While the board has not issued any confirmation on the release date, students can expect the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 to be out soon, as suggested by previous years’ release date trends.

In the last academic year, CBSE released the tentative Class 10th and 12th board exam dates on September 24, and the final exam dates were announced on October 30.

Story continues below this ad Once the tentative exam dates are released for the CBSE board exam 2027, Class 10 and 12 students will be able to download the schedule from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. The board has already released the subject-wise sample question papers for both classes along with their corresponding marking scheme on its academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for the board exams can download them by visiting the aforementioned portal to understand the exam structure and marking pattern. Read | CBSE 10th, 12th boards 2027 subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme out at cbseacademic.nic.in CBSE has also asked all affiliated schools to submit the list of candidates (LOC) online. The submission process has started on September 24, with the regular submission window active until October 21, 2026. Also Read | CBSE begins Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027 Class 10 and 12 students waiting for the CBSE date sheet 2027 need to keep a close check on the official websites mentioned above. Students can also check the live feeds given below to receive timely updates about the forthcoming board exams. Live Updates Sep 28, 2026 12:35 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Last date for LOC submission The deadline prescribed for regular online LOC submission has been announced as October 21 by the board. School authorities will be required to submit the details to candidates before the prescribed deadline to avoid late-submission charges. Sep 28, 2026 12:28 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Schools asked to submit these details CBSE has asked the school authorities to submit the following details of students currently pursuing class 10 or 12: — Full name — Date of birth (DOB) — Gender — Category — Names of parents/guardians — Subjects chosen — Student’s photograph — Student’s signature Sep 28, 2026 12:22 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Affiliated school authorities to submit correct details for Class 10, 12 students As the board has started the list of candidates (LOC) online submission through its official website, it has instructed the affiliated school authorities to submit correct details of all the students enrolled in Classes 10 and 12. Sep 28, 2026 12:16 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: LOC started for Class 10 and 12 CBSE has commenced the Class 10 and 12 list of candidates (LOC) submission in online mode through its official website, cbse.gov.in. As informed by the board in its official circular, students who do not get registered by the school authorities online will not be allowed to appear for the board examination. Sep 28, 2026 12:10 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Passing criteria for academic session 2026-27 As clarified by the board, the passing criteria for Class 10 and 12 students will remain the same as the previous year. Students will be required to score at least 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate to be considered qualified for the board examination. Sep 28, 2026 12:05 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Direct link to download likely to be uploaded this week The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely upload the detailed exam schedule or date sheet for the upcoming CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2027 this week. Students can access the direct link to download the CBSE date sheet 2027 online through the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. Sep 28, 2026 12:00 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Know the grading structure Students can check the grading pattern followed by CBSE for the board examinations below: — A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates — A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates — E: Failed candidates Sep 28, 2026 11:56 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Details to check Once the board releases the CBSE 10th, 12th exam dates 2027 online, candidates will be able to check the following details — Subject-wise examination dates — Subject names and corresponding codes — Examination timings — Important instructions for students Sep 28, 2026 11:50 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: How to access exam schedule online? After CBSE releases the board exam date sheets online, candidates will be able to access the schedule online through the official website by following the steps mentioned below: -- Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in -- On the homepage, search for an active link titled ” CBSE Class X and XII tentative date sheet 2027″. -- Tap on the link to get redirected to the date sheet PDF. -- The date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 will display on your screen. Download the date sheet and take a printout for future references. Sep 28, 2026 11:45 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Check last year's tentative exam schedule release date The CBSE had released the tentative exam schedule for last year's Class 10 and 12 board exams on September 24, while the final date sheet was released on October 30. According to the trend, the board is expected to release the tentative date sheet for CBSE board exams 2027 soon on its official website. Sep 28, 2026 11:40 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Closely monitor these official websites CBSE will issue the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the upcoming board exams of the academic session 2026-27 online on its official website. Once the exam schedule is announced, candidates will be able to download the exam date sheet from cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. Sep 28, 2026 11:35 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Release date not announced yet The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not declared any specific date for the release of the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet. As observed from previous years’ release date trends, candidates can expect the exam schedule to be released any time soon. CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates (Express Photo by Kshitij Mohan/Enhanced by AI) CBSE will conduct the board examinations in pen-and-paper mode at various exam centres across the country. For the academic year 2026-27, the board exams will likely be conducted between February and March 2027, according to the previous years' examination schedule. The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2027 will be conducted in two sessions following the changes introduced last year.

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