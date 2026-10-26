CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: LOC late submission window to be closed today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to upload the exam schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic session 2026-27 this week. The board has yet to issue confirmation on this academic year’s date sheet release date.

Last academic year, the board had released the tentative CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet on September 24, while the final exam schedule was released on October 30.

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The board will upload the exam schedule on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Class 10 and 12 students will be able to access their respective exam schedule online through the above-mentioned portal.

For the forthcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations, CBSE has already released the subject-wise sample question papers along with their corresponding marking scheme on its academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Read | CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme released

In its circular dated September 21, the board clarified that there will be no change in the question paper structure and assessment pattern for those appearing in this academic session’s board exams.

The passing criteria for both Class 10 and 12 students will remain the same as followed during the last academic session, the board added.

Also Read | 33% overall to clear a subject, says CBSE; clears confusion over passing criteria

The board has started the online list of candidates (LOC) submission process, instructing affiliated school authorities to submit the accurate details of all the students in Class 10 and 12 for this academic session. The regular window for the submission is open till October 21, after which a late fee charge of Rs 2,000 would be applied for submissions till October 30.

Students waiting for the CBSE date sheet 2027 are required to regularly check the official website of the board mentioned above or the live feeds below for timely update.

Live Updates Oct 26, 2026 03:42 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: LOC late submission window CBSE has activated the late LOC submission window from October 22 to October 26, 2026. A late fee charge is being applied on submissions during this window. Oct 26, 2026 03:37 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Deadline ended for regular LOC submission The regular window for the online LOC submission has now been closed by the board. School authorities were required to submit the details to candidates before October 21 to avoid late-submission charges. Oct 26, 2026 03:32 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Affiliated schools asked to submit these details The board has asked affiliated school authorities to submit the following details of students currently pursuing class 10 or 12 during the online LOC submission: — Full name — Date of birth (DOB) — Gender — Category — Names of parents/guardians — Subjects chosen — Student’s photograph — Student’s signature Oct 26, 2026 03:26 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: LOC process closing today CBSE will close the Class 10 and 12 list of candidates (LOC) submission window today, October 26. As informed by the board in its official circular, students who do not get registered by the school authorities online will not be allowed to appear for the board examination. Oct 26, 2026 03:21 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Direct link likely this week The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to upload the subject-wise exam schedule or date sheet for the upcoming CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2027 this week. Students can access the direct link to download the CBSE date sheet 2027 online through the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. Oct 26, 2026 03:16 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: What details does the date sheet contain? Once the board releases the CBSE 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2027 online, candidates will be able to check the following details — Subject-wise examination dates — Subject names and corresponding codes — Examination timings — Important instructions for students Oct 26, 2026 03:10 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Steps to download date sheet from official website After CBSE releases the board date sheets online, Class 10 and 12 students will be able to access the schedule online through the official website by following the steps given below: — Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in — On the homepage, search for an active link titled ” CBSE Class X and XII tentative date sheet 2027″. — Tap on the link to get redirected to the date sheet PDF. — The date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 will display on your screen. Download the date sheet and take a printout for future references. Oct 26, 2026 03:04 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: When was the date sheet released last year? Last academic year, CBSE had released the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams on September 24, while the final date sheet was released on October 30. According to the trend, the board is expected to release the tentative date sheet for CBSE board exams 2027 soon on its official website. Oct 26, 2026 02:59 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Track the official website CBSE will release the board exam 2027 schedule for Class 10 and 12 online on its official website. Once the exam schedule is announced, candidates will be able to download the exam date sheet from cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. Oct 26, 2026 02:54 PM IST CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule 2027 Live Updates: No confirmation on release date The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not declared any confirmed date for the release of the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet. As observed from previous years’ release date trends, candidates can expect the exam schedule to be released any time soon.