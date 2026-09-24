CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th tentative exam dates

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates (Express Photo by Kshitij Mohan/Enhanced by AI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the tentative date sheets for the forthcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 this month. Although the board has not announced the release date for the timetable, last year, the tentative date sheet was published on September 24, while the final examination schedule was released on October 30.

Once released by the board online, Class 10 and 12 students will be able to check the detailed exam timetable on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Story continues below this ad Through a circular released on September 21, the board has announced that there will be no change in the assessment scheme or passing criteria. Read | CBSE 10th, 12th boards 2027 subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme out at cbseacademic.nic.in The awaited CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet 2027 will include crucial details such as the subject-wise examination dates, subject names and codes, examination timings, important instructions and guidelines. For the upcoming board examination of the academic session 2026-27, the board has also already published the sample question papers along with marking schemes on its academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can access them to understand the examination pattern. The CBSE has also started the online list of candidates (LOC) submission process for schools from September 24, with the regular submission window open until October 21, 2026. Also Read | CBSE begins Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027 Students waiting for the datesheets are required to regularly check the official website of the board mentioned above or live feeds given below for the final examination dates. Live Updates Sep 24, 2026 11:31 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Check regular deadline for LOC submission The last date for regular online LOC submission has been announced as October 21 by the board. School authorities will be required to submit the details to candidates before the prescribed deadline to avoid late-submission charges. Sep 24, 2026 11:25 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Affiliated schools to submit these details The board has asked the school authorities to submit the following details of students currently pursuing class 10 or 12: -- Full name -- Date of birth (DOB) -- Gender -- Category -- Names of parents/guardians

-- Subjects chosen

-- Student’s photograph -- Student’s signature Sep 24, 2026 11:20 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Schools asked to submit correct details for Class 10, 12 students As the board begins the list of candidates (LOC) online submission today, it has asked the affiliated school authorities to submit correct details of all the students enrolled in Class 10 and 12. Sep 24, 2026 11:14 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10 and 12 LOC submission begins today CBSE has started the Class 10 and 12 list of candidates (LOC) submission today in online mode through its official website, cbse.gov.in. As stated by the board in its official circular, students who do not get registered online will not be allowed to appear for the board examination. Sep 24, 2026 11:09 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10 sample questions papers now available The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for and their corresponding marking scheme on its official academics portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Class 10 students who are appearing for this year's board exam can now download them through the above-mentioned website. Sep 24, 2026 11:04 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: No change in passing criteria and assessment scheme As per a notification released earlier this week, the board has clarified that the question paper design and assessment pattern have not been changed for the academic session 2026-27. The passing criteria will also remain the same as those applicable during the last academic year. Sep 24, 2026 10:59 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Previous year release date Last academic year, CBSE released the tentative date sheets for Class 10 and 12 on September 24 while the final date sheet was released online on October 30. The board is expected to release the tentative date sheet for this year's board examination soon on its official website. Sep 24, 2026 10:54 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Check these official websites The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 online through its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. Sep 24, 2026 10:48 AM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Release date CBSE has not announced any specific release date for the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet for the academic session 2026-27. According to previous years' release date trends, candidates can expect it any time soon. Students can download the sample papers and marking schemes online through the CBSE academics portal (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/Upscaled by AI) This year, the board exams are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027, as suggested by previous years' examination date trends. The CBSE 10th, 12th board examinations 2027 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, with the exams likely to be of two-and-a-half hours' duration.

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