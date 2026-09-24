CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th tentative exam dates

The last date for regular online LOC submission has been announced as October 21 by the board. School authorities will be required to submit the details to candidates before the prescribed deadline to avoid late-submission charges.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the tentative date sheets for the forthcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 this month. Although the board has not announced the release date for the timetable, last year, the tentative date sheet was published on September 24, while the final examination schedule was released on October 30.
Once released by the board online, Class 10 and 12 students will be able to check the detailed exam timetable on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
Through a circular released on September 21, the board has announced that there will be no change in the assessment scheme or passing criteria.
Read | CBSE 10th, 12th boards 2027 subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme out at cbseacademic.nic.in
The awaited CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet 2027 will include crucial details such as the subject-wise examination dates, subject names and codes, examination timings, important instructions and guidelines.
For the upcoming board examination of the academic session 2026-27, the board has also already published the sample question papers along with marking schemes on its academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can access them to understand the examination pattern.
The CBSE has also started the online list of candidates (LOC) submission process for schools from September 24, with the regular submission window open until October 21, 2026.
Also Read | CBSE begins Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027
Students waiting for the datesheets are required to regularly check the official website of the board mentioned above or live feeds given below for the final examination dates.
The board has asked the school authorities to submit the following details of students currently pursuing class 10 or 12:
-- Full name
-- Date of birth (DOB)
-- Gender
-- Category
-- Names of parents/guardians
-- Subjects chosen
-- Student’s photograph
-- Student’s signature
As the board begins the list of candidates (LOC) online submission today, it has asked the affiliated school authorities to submit correct details of all the students enrolled in Class 10 and 12.
CBSE has started the Class 10 and 12 list of candidates (LOC) submission today in online mode through its official website, cbse.gov.in. As stated by the board in its official circular, students who do not get registered online will not be allowed to appear for the board examination.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for and their corresponding marking scheme on its official academics portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Class 10 students who are appearing for this year's board exam can now download them through the above-mentioned website.
As per a notification released earlier this week, the board has clarified that the question paper design and assessment pattern have not been changed for the academic session 2026-27. The passing criteria will also remain the same as those applicable during the last academic year.
Last academic year, CBSE released the tentative date sheets for Class 10 and 12 on September 24 while the final date sheet was released online on October 30. The board is expected to release the tentative date sheet for this year's board examination soon on its official website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 online through its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE has not announced any specific release date for the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet for the academic session 2026-27. According to previous years' release date trends, candidates can expect it any time soon.
This year, the board exams are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027, as suggested by previous years' examination date trends. The CBSE 10th, 12th board examinations 2027 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, with the exams likely to be of two-and-a-half hours' duration.