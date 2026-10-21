CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Check Class 10th, 12th last years’ exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 students of the academic year 2026-27 this month. The board, however, has not issued any information on the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 yet.

CBSE will likely release the exam date sheet in two phases, uploading the tentative schedule and then followed by final exam dates, as observed last academic year. Once the board releases the date sheets online for this year’s exams, students will be able to access them through the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027: Check previous sessions’ trend