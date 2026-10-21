CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Check Class 10th, 12th last years’ exam dates

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Once the board releases the date sheets online for this year's exams, students will be able to access them through the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. Last year, the board had released the tentative schedule on September 24 while the final dates were released on October 30.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 12:53 PM IST
CBSE Date Sheet 2027The board has already released the sample papers of Class 10 and 12 on its academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 students of the academic year 2026-27 this month. The board, however, has not issued any information on the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 yet.

CBSE will likely release the exam date sheet in two phases, uploading the tentative schedule and then followed by final exam dates, as observed last academic year. Once the board releases the date sheets online for this year’s exams, students will be able to access them through the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027: Check previous sessions’ trend

Class 10 and 12 students can refer to the table given below to see when the date sheets were released in the last four academic years.

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Academic year Date sheet release date
2026 October 30, 2025
2025 November 20, 2024
2024 December 11, 2023
2023 December 30, 2022

Also Read | 33% overall to clear a subject, says CBSE; clears confusion over passing criteria

CBSE 10th board exam 2027: Last session’s exam dates

Students who are preparing for their CBSE 10th board exam 2027 can check last year’s subject-wise exam schedule in the following table to get an approximate idea of this year’s exam dates.

Date Subjects
February 17 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
February 18 Home Science
February 20 Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
February 21 English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
February 23 Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu Telangana
February 24 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
February 25 Science
February 26 Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
February 27 Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
February 28 Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
March 2 Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
March 3 Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
March 5 Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
March 6 Painting
March 7 Social Science
March 9 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per. Ins., Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music (Mel Ins), Hindustani Music (Per Ins), Thai
March 10 French

Also Read | CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme OUT

CBSE 12th board exam 2027: Previous year’s exam dates

Class 12 students can check the subject-wise exam dates for last year’s board exams in the table mentioned below.

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Date Subjects
February 17 Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)
February 18 Physical Education
February 19 Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam – Dance, Kuchipudi – Dance, Odissi – Dance, Manipuri – Dance, Kathakali – Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
February 20 Physics
February 21 Automotive, Fashion Studies
February 23 Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
February 24 Accountancy
February 25 Beauty & Wellness, Typography & Computer Application
February 26 Geography
February 27 Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)
February 28 Chemistry
March 2 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music Vocal, Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam, Kathak – Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology
March 3 Legal Studies
March 5 Psychology
March 6 Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo
March 7 Yoga, Electronics & Hardware
March 9 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
March 10 Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education
March 11 Hindustani Music Mel Ins, Hindustani Music Per Ins, Health Care, Design
March 12 English Elective, English Core
March 13 Tourism, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
March 14 Home Science
March 16 Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
March 17 Hindustani Music Vocal
March 18 Economics
March 19 Physical Activity Trainer
March 20 Marketing
March 23 Political Science
March 24 Retail, Artificial Intelligence
March 25 Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
March 27 Biology
March 28 Business Studies, Business Administration
March 30 History
April 1 Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
April 2 National Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics
April 4 Sociology
April 6 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhotia, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
April 7 Web Application
April 8 Sanskrit Core, French, Taxation
April 9 Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science

Students who are appearing for CBSE board exams 2027 are required to keep a close check on the official website mentioned above for early updates on the upcoming exam schedule.

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