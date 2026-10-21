CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Check Class 10th, 12th last years’ exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 students of the academic year 2026-27 this month. The board, however, has not issued any information on the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 yet.
CBSE will likely release the exam date sheet in two phases, uploading the tentative schedule and then followed by final exam dates, as observed last academic year. Once the board releases the date sheets online for this year’s exams, students will be able to access them through the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027: Check previous sessions’ trend
Class 10 and 12 students can refer to the table given below to see when the date sheets were released in the last four academic years.
|Academic year
|Date sheet release date
|2026
|October 30, 2025
|2025
|November 20, 2024
|2024
|December 11, 2023
|2023
|December 30, 2022
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CBSE 10th board exam 2027: Last session’s exam dates
Students who are preparing for their CBSE 10th board exam 2027 can check last year’s subject-wise exam schedule in the following table to get an approximate idea of this year’s exam dates.
|Date
|Subjects
|February 17
|Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|February 18
|Home Science
|February 20
|Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
|February 21
|English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
|February 23
|Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu Telangana
|February 24
|Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
|February 25
|Science
|February 26
|Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
|February 27
|Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
|February 28
|Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
|March 2
|Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
|March 3
|Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
|March 5
|Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
|March 6
|Painting
|March 7
|Social Science
|March 9
|Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per. Ins., Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music (Mel Ins), Hindustani Music (Per Ins), Thai
|March 10
|French
Also Read | CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme OUT
CBSE 12th board exam 2027: Previous year’s exam dates
Class 12 students can check the subject-wise exam dates for last year’s board exams in the table mentioned below.
|Date
|Subjects
|February 17
|Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)
|February 18
|Physical Education
|February 19
|Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam – Dance, Kuchipudi – Dance, Odissi – Dance, Manipuri – Dance, Kathakali – Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
|February 20
|Physics
|February 21
|Automotive, Fashion Studies
|February 23
|Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
|February 24
|Accountancy
|February 25
|Beauty & Wellness, Typography & Computer Application
|February 26
|Geography
|February 27
|Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|February 28
|Chemistry
|March 2
|Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music Vocal, Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam, Kathak – Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology
|March 3
|Legal Studies
|March 5
|Psychology
|March 6
|Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo
|March 7
|Yoga, Electronics & Hardware
|March 9
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|March 10
|Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education
|March 11
|Hindustani Music Mel Ins, Hindustani Music Per Ins, Health Care, Design
|March 12
|English Elective, English Core
|March 13
|Tourism, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|March 14
|Home Science
|March 16
|Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
|March 17
|Hindustani Music Vocal
|March 18
|Economics
|March 19
|Physical Activity Trainer
|March 20
|Marketing
|March 23
|Political Science
|March 24
|Retail, Artificial Intelligence
|March 25
|Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
|March 27
|Biology
|March 28
|Business Studies, Business Administration
|March 30
|History
|April 1
|Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
|April 2
|National Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|April 4
|Sociology
|April 6
|Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhotia, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
|April 7
|Web Application
|April 8
|Sanskrit Core, French, Taxation
|April 9
|Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
Students who are appearing for CBSE board exams 2027 are required to keep a close check on the official website mentioned above for early updates on the upcoming exam schedule.