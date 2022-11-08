CBSE, CUET, JEE, NEET 2022 toppers got admission in these colleges

This year was hectic for class 12 students as besides preparing for their board exams mostly through online classes, they have to prepare for the entrance exams such as NEET, JEE and the newly-introduced CUET UG. We bring their score card along with the colleges they have got admission into.
Age: 17
School: Amity International School, Noida
Board: CBSE
CBSE Score: 500/500
Allotted College and Programme: BA (Hons) in Applied Psychology at Delhi University’s Gargi College
Age: 18 years
JEE Advanced Marks: 314/360 (Phy: 96, Chem: 109, Math:109)
Class 12 Board exam: 96.4 %
IIT and branch preference: BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay
Name: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy (AIR 2)
Age: 17 years
School: Narayana Junior College, Hitech City, Hyderabad
JEE Advanced Marks: 307/360 (Phy: 101, Chem: 94, Math:112)
Class 12 Board exam: 97.9%
IIT and branch preference: BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay
Name: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil (AIR 3)
Age: 18 years
School: Vishwa Prabhash Central School, Trivandrum.
JEE Advanced Marks: 300/360 (Phy: NA, Chem: NA, Math: NA)
Class 12 Board exam: 99.4%
IIT and branch preference: BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay
Name: Ishaan Shahabadi
Age: 17
School: Sachdeva Public School (Sector13), Delhi
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 94.6% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Programme: BA (Hons) English in St. Stephen’s College
Age: 17
School: Sanskriti Public School, Gorakhpur
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons) History at Hindu College
Name: Tanmay Singh Bhadawat
Age: 18
School: DPS Jodhpur
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu College
Name: Priyanshi Choudhary
Age: 18
School: National Victor Public School, Delhi
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Vivekananda College
Name: Megha Goenka
Age: 17
School: DPS Guwahati
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98% (Commerce)
CUET Score: 796.2941
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Economics at SRCC
Name: Apeksha Sehgal
Age: 17
School: St. Marks Girls Senior Secondary School
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98.8% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Psychology at LSR College
Name: Ansh Gattani
Age: 18
School: Noble International School, Bhilwada
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 99% (Commerce)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BCom (Hons) at SRCC
Name: Sahaana Ramesh
Age: 18
School: Cambridge School Noida
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 99.2% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Miranda House
Name: Bhavikaa Keshwani
Age: 17
School: G.D. Goenka Public School, Delhi
Board: ISC
Board Exam: 94.4% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College
Name: Sneha Dey
Age: 18
School: Cambridge School Noida
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 97.8% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Miranda House
Name: Khushi Sharma
Age: 17
School: Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at LSR
Name: Vrinda Parihar
Age: 17
School: KC International School, Jammu
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98.2% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at LSR
Name: Harshit Choudhary
Age: 18
School: Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 99% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 792/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at St. Stephen’s College
Name: Deepanshu
Age: 18
School: Indraprastha Convent Senior Secondary School, Delhi
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 96.6% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at St Stephen’s College
Name: Tanishka
NEET percentile: 99.9997733
NEET rank: AIR 1
College: Delhi AIIMS
Desired specialisation: Cardio, neuro or oncology