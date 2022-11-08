scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

CBSE, CUET, JEE, NEET 2022 toppers got admission in these colleges

Some students have managed to shine through the pressure of entrance exams and have bagged admission in their dream colleges.

JEE, NEET, CBSE, CUET, Toppers of 2022Toppers of JEE, NEET, CBSE, CUET — we bring their score card along with the colleges they have got admission into. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

This year was hectic for class 12 students as besides preparing for their board exams mostly through online classes, they have to prepare for the entrance exams such as NEET, JEE and the newly-introduced CUET UG. We bring their score card along with the colleges they have got admission into.

CBSE Class 12 topper

Name: Yuvakshi Vig

Age: 17 

School: Amity International School, Noida

Board: CBSE 

CBSE Score: 500/500 

Allotted College and Programme: BA (Hons) in Applied Psychology at Delhi University’s Gargi College

JEE Advanced topper

Name:  Shishir R K (AIR 1)

Age: 18 years

JEE Advanced Marks: 314/360 (Phy: 96, Chem: 109, Math:109)

Class 12 Board exam: 96.4 %

IIT and branch preference: BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay

Name: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy (AIR 2)

Age: 17 years

School: Narayana Junior College, Hitech City, Hyderabad

JEE Advanced Marks: 307/360 (Phy: 101, Chem: 94, Math:112)

Class 12 Board exam: 97.9%

IIT and branch preference: BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay

Name: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil (AIR 3)

Age: 18 years

School: Vishwa Prabhash Central School, Trivandrum.

JEE Advanced Marks: 300/360 (Phy: NA, Chem: NA, Math: NA)

Class 12 Board exam: 99.4%

IIT and branch preference: BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay

CUET toppers

Name: Ishaan Shahabadi 

Age: 17 

School: Sachdeva Public School (Sector13), Delhi 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 94.6% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Programme: BA (Hons) English in St. Stephen’s  College

Name: Preetam Singh 

Age: 17 

School: Sanskriti Public School, Gorakhpur 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons) History at  Hindu College

Name: Tanmay Singh Bhadawat 

Age: 18 

School: DPS Jodhpur 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu College

Name: Priyanshi Choudhary 

Age: 18 

School: National Victor Public School, Delhi 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Vivekananda College

Name: Megha Goenka 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Age: 17 

School: DPS Guwahati 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98% (Commerce) 

CUET Score: 796.2941 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Economics at SRCC 

Name: Apeksha Sehgal 

Age: 17 

School: St. Marks Girls Senior Secondary School 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98.8% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Psychology at LSR College

Name: Ansh Gattani 

Age: 18 

School: Noble International School, Bhilwada 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 99% (Commerce) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BCom (Hons) at SRCC  

Name: Sahaana Ramesh 

Age: 18 

School: Cambridge School Noida 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 99.2% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Miranda House 

Name: Bhavikaa Keshwani 

Age: 17 

School: G.D. Goenka Public School, Delhi 

Board: ISC 

Board Exam: 94.4% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College

Name: Sneha Dey 

Age: 18 

School: Cambridge School Noida 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 97.8% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) Political Science at Miranda House

Name: Khushi Sharma

Age: 17 

School: Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at LSR 

 Name: Vrinda Parihar

Age: 17 

School: KC International School, Jammu 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98.2% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at LSR 

Name: Harshit Choudhary

Age: 18 

School: Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 99% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 792/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at St. Stephen’s College 

Name: Deepanshu

Age: 18 

School: Indraprastha Convent Senior Secondary School, Delhi 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 96.6% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

Allotted College and Program: BA (Hons) History at St Stephen’s College

NEET toppers

Name: Tanishka

NEET percentile: 99.9997733

NEET rank: AIR 1

College: Delhi AIIMS

Desired specialisation: Cardio, neuro or oncology

