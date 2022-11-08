CBSE, CUET, JEE, NEET 2022 toppers got admission in these colleges

Toppers of JEE, NEET, CBSE, CUET — we bring their score card along with the colleges they have got admission into. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

This year was hectic for class 12 students as besides preparing for their board exams mostly through online classes, they have to prepare for the entrance exams such as NEET, JEE and the newly-introduced CUET UG. We bring their score card along with the colleges they have got admission into.