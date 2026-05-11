CBSE CTET September 2026 Notification Out: Exam on Sep 6; important dates, eligibility and more

CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination. As per the official notification, the 22nd edition of CTET will be conducted on September 6, 2026 (Sunday) for both Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can apply online through the official websites at ctet.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The online application process commenced on May 11, 2026, and candidates can submit their application forms till June 10, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. The board has also clarified that if the number of applicants increases significantly, the examination may additionally be conducted on September 5, 2026 (Saturday).