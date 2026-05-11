CBSE CTET September 2026 Notification Out: Exam on Sep 6; important dates, eligibility and more

CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination. As per the official notification, the 22nd edition of CTET will be conducted on September 6, 2026 (Sunday) for both Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can apply online through the official websites at ctet.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The online application process commenced on May 11, 2026, and candidates can submit their application forms till June 10, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. The board has also clarified that if the number of applicants increases significantly, the examination may additionally be conducted on September 5, 2026 (Saturday).
|Event
|Date
|Start of online application
|May 11, 2026
|Last date to apply online
|June 10, 2026 (11:59 pm)
|Last date for fee payment
|June 10, 2026 (11:59 pm)
|Application correction window
|June 15 to June 18, 2026
|Admit card release
|Two days before the exam
|CTET September 2026 exam date
|September 6, 2026
|Possible additional exam date
|September 5, 2026
|Tentative result declaration
|By the end of October 2026
Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility conditions, educational qualifications, and examination instructions mentioned in the official information bulletin before submitting their applications.
The board has also provided a correction facility for candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms. Corrections in uploaded particulars will be allowed between June 15 and June 18, 2026. Admit cards will be released approximately two days before the examination date.
CTET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other schools accepting CTET scores. The examination will be held in 27 languages across 132 cities throughout the country.
Paper I is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates wishing to teach Classes 1 to 8 can appear for both papers.
As per CBSE guidelines, candidates scoring 60 per cent or more marks in the examination will be considered CTET qualified. However, qualifying for the CTET alone does not guarantee recruitment, as it remains one of the eligibility conditions for teacher appointments.