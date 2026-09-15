CBSE delays CTET September 2026 exam to December; check revised exam schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised exam dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. According to the latest public notice issued on September 14 on its official website, the CTET for the second session, generally held in September, will now be held on December 12 and 13, 2026.
The CTET 2026 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on September 6, but to provide another chance to candidates who could not register, CBSE reopened the application window on August 25, allowing eligible candidates to apply for the examination till September 1. Subsequently, the board has postponed the exam to the above-mentioned dates.
The CTET 2026 examination will be conducted by CBSE offline, in pen-and-paper mode. The exam is carried for two papers. Paper I is conducted for candidates who aspire to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.
As per the announcement, the board will release the city intimation slip and examination date 15 days before the exam. The board will issue the admit cards two days before the examination date. Candidates will be able to download these exam-related documents online from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in, by entering their login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.
CTET 2026: Exam pattern
— Both CTET papers (I and II) will carry 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks.
— The total exam duration will be two hours and 30 minutes.
— Candidates will be required to appear separately for both papers.
Candidates who qualify in the exam will be able to use the CTET certificate to apply for teaching positions in schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), and private CBSE schools. However, the CTET certificate itself does not guarantee appointment.
Registered candidates need to check the aforementioned CTET website for more updates on the examination city, admit card and other instructions.