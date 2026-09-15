CBSE delays CTET September 2026 exam to December; check revised exam schedule

CTET 2026 exam to be conducted on December 12 and 13 (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised exam dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. According to the latest public notice issued on September 14 on its official website, the CTET for the second session, generally held in September, will now be held on December 12 and 13, 2026.

The CTET 2026 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on September 6, but to provide another chance to candidates who could not register, CBSE reopened the application window on August 25, allowing eligible candidates to apply for the examination till September 1. Subsequently, the board has postponed the exam to the above-mentioned dates.