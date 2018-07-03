CTET September 2018: Registration delayed, check eligibility and other details

CTET September 2018: The test which was earlier scheduled from June 22 has been delayed. CTET September 2018: The test which was earlier scheduled from June 22 has been delayed.

CTET September 2018: The commencement of registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination which was earlier scheduled from June 22 has been delayed. A public notice put on the official website — ctet.nic.in states that the same has been postponed due to administrative reasons. It added that the next date will be announced shortly. The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class I to VIII. The exam will be conducted on September 16 as per the following schedule:

— Paper II: 9:30 am to 12 pm

— Paper I: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Those who wish to apply can do so at the website itself. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/differently abled category will be provided relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

CTET 2018: Exam pattern

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Application fees:

General/OBC category – Rs 600 for one paper and Rs 1000 for both paper I and paper II.

SC/ST/Differently-abled category – Rs 300 for one paper and Rs 500 for both the papers.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification for becoming teacher for Classes 1 to 5:

The candidate should have passed the Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) exam with at least 50 per cent marks. He/ she should wither pass or appear in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

or

Besides passing Class 12 or Senior Secondary exam with at least 45 per cent, he/ she should appear in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

or

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Educational qualification for becoming teacher for Classes 6 to 8:

The candidate should have completed graduation and should have passed or should be appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

Or

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

Or

Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Or

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

Or

Any candidate having qualified B.Ed programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET.

Those who qualify CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd