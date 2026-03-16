CTET Result 2026 Date: CBSE to release results likely in March end at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2026 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. The deadline for the provisional answer keys objection window is also closed. Candidates are now bracing for the results. The CTET February 2026 examination was administered on February 7 and 8, 2026, in two shifts across 140 cities and 1,803 examination centres nationwide. Once released, CTET results will be available on the official portal at ctet.nic.in.
The CTET is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET scores. Though as of now, CBSE has not confirmed any official date to release the results; however, if previous trends hold, CBSE typically releases final results within two weeks of the objection window closing.
In the January 2024 session, the provisional answer keys were out 17-days after the exam concluded, on February 7, 2024. The results for the same were released on February 15, that is, one week after the key.
However, in the December session 2024, the provisional answer keys were released on January 1, 2025, and objections were closed on January 5, 2025. The result for the same was released on January 8, 2025. Taking both the sessions into consideration, it can be expected that CTET results will be announced in the last week of March 2026 or early April 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official CTET portal at ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CTET Result 2026 link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click Submit — your scorecard will appear on screen
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference
Candidates from the general category must score a minimum of 60 per cent — 90 marks out of 150 — to be declared qualified. Those from reserved categories, including OBC, SC, and ST, need a minimum of 55 per cent, or 82 marks. The candidates need to know that qualifying for the CTET does not guarantee a job.
A passing score gives candidates eligibility for teaching recruitment processes, but does not confer any automatic right to appointment. Qualified candidates are typically eligible to apply for posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other CBSE-affiliated central government schools.
Along with the result, CBSE will release the CTET scorecard containing the candidate’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status. Mark sheets and certificates for qualified candidates will be made available through DigiLocker, accessible via login credentials sent to registered mobile numbers. CTET certificates now carry lifetime validity, meaning candidates who qualify need not reappear to renew their eligibility for teaching appointments.
CBSE had to cancel CTET Paper Two at its exam centres in Bihar. In a post on the microblogging site X, the Board has apprised candidates that two examination centres in Bihar—Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances. The re-examination for the same was conducted on March 1.