CTET Result 2026 Date: CBSE to release results likely in March end at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result December 2024 LIVE: The CTET is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET scores.

CTET 2026 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. The deadline for the provisional answer keys objection window is also closed. Candidates are now bracing for the results. The CTET February 2026 examination was administered on February 7 and 8, 2026, in two shifts across 140 cities and 1,803 examination centres nationwide. Once released, CTET results will be available on the official portal at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET scores. Though as of now, CBSE has not confirmed any official date to release the results; however, if previous trends hold, CBSE typically releases final results within two weeks of the objection window closing.