CBSE CTET Result declared, over 9.5 lakh qualify

CTET December 2022 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in — or CBSE website — cbse.nic.in.

Candidates have to key in their roll number to login and check the CTET December 2022.

CTET December 2022 Result: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘CTET DEC22 RESULT’ under the ‘candidate activity’ tab.

Step 3: Key in your roll number to login.

Step 4: The CTET December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to the data provided by CBSE, a total of 5,79,844 candidates qualified for paper 1 out of 14,22,959 candidates who had appeared for the exam (17,04,282 had registered). Similarly, 3,76,025 candidates qualified the paper 2 of CTET December 2022 exam, out of 12,76,071 candidates who had appeared for the exam (15,39,464 had registered).

This time, the CTET December 2022 exam was conducted between December 28, 2022 and February 7, 2023 in online CBT mode. Now, the mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly, which can be accessed by keying in registered mobile number.