CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the validity of CTET February 2026 result?

CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When will CBSE announce results? (Image: Login screen on official website)

CBSE CTET Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026, keeping lakhs of candidates on edge. The objection window for provisional answer keys has already closed, and candidates are now awaiting the final result declaration on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The national-level teacher eligibility test, conducted in February and March in multiple centres across the country, serves as a key requirement for recruitment to teaching positions in central government schools.

Story continues below this ad Adding to the pressure, nearly 20 lakh candidates appear for CTET each year. The delay has also drawn political attention, with Member of Parliament Supriya Sule raising the issue publicly. In a post on social media platform X, she urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and ensure the results are declared without further delay, highlighting concerns around transparency and communication. The delay this year has raised concerns as CTET results are typically declared within 30 days of the examination. However, more than 40 days have passed since the test was held, making the wait unusually long. The situation was further complicated by a re-examination conducted on March 1 at select centres following reports of technical glitches, which may have contributed to the extended evaluation timeline. The prolonged delay has triggered anxiety among aspirants, particularly as the CTET is a mandatory qualification for applying to teaching roles in central institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Recruitment cycles in these institutions are closely tied to the academic calendar, and any hold-up in result declaration risks disrupting application timelines, potentially affecting thousands of candidates’ career plans. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 10:27 AM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET exam held this year? CTET 2026 was held in February this year. CTET 2026 exam was conducted over two days in February and in March. The CTET March one-day exam was held at two centres in Bihar after technical glitches were reported from those centres. Mar 26, 2026 10:15 AM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Supriya Sule urges intervention Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has raised the issue on her ‘X’ platform, calling for urgent intervention. In a recent social media post, she urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter and ensure that the results are declared without further delay. Sule highlighted the concerns of candidates and stressed the need for transparency and timely communication from authorities. She said nearly 1,000 primary teachers in Maharashtra, who have already qualified for the IBPS-conducted examination for Centre Head posts, are dependent on the CTET results to complete their promotion process before the March 31 deadline. The delay may adversely affect their appointments and overall career progression. Read More | CTET 2026 Result: Candidates await scorecards, Supriya Sule urges intervention Mar 26, 2026 10:06 AM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check CTET February 2026 result? The official website to check and download the CTET 2026 February exam result is ctet.nic.in. CTET 2026 results awaited. (Representative image) Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the CBSE CTET February 2026 exams will be able to check their results and scorecards at ctet.nic.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd