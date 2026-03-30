CTET February 2026 Result Out: CBSE declares results at ctet.nic.in; how to download scorecards

CBSE CTET February 2026 Result: The results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on their official website for CTET – ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check their scores on this website after logging in with their credentials. Once qualified, this certificate remains valid for lifetime. CBSE will also issue CTET marksheets and certificates shortly to all those who have qualified, through their DigiLocker accounts. Candidates are also advised to note that there is no restriction on the number of attempts for taking the exam, irrespective of whether they have qualified or not.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by CBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers (Classes 1-8) in central government schools (KVS, NVS) and other schools, setting a uniform standard for teaching quality across India. The exam takes place twice a year, usually around July/August and December/January.

This year the exam was conducted on February 7 and 8 in 140 cities and 1,803 examination centres throughout the country. However, due to certain “administrative reasons”, Paper 2 was not conducted on February 7 at two centres in Bihar. This exam was then reorganised on 1 March 2026 specially for these centres. The answer key for the same was live from March 12 to March 15 during which the candidates could challenge the answer key if needed.

In the previous session, that is, December 2024, around 24% candidates of the total appeared qualified Paper 1. For Paper 2 the qualifying percentage was around 12%. However this year, the number rose/dropped down to ….

The qualifying candidates are now eligible to apply to schools of the central government including KVS, NVS, central Tibetan schools and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.