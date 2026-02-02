CTET February 2026 to be held on Feb 7 and 8: Check detailed paper-wise timetable here

CTET 2024: The official website of CTET will make the CTET hall ticket link available. The CTET official website is ctet.nic.in (express image/ representative)

CTET February 2026 Schedule: CBSE has issued the detailed exam schedule for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), announcing a revision in the examination dates and structure. Due to a significant rise in the number of registered candidates, the board has decided to conduct the exam over two days instead of a single day to ensure better logistical management at examination centres.

As per the notice issued on Monday, the 21st edition of CTET, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026, will now take place on February 7 and February 8, 2026. In its notice, CBSE said the change will help examination centres across the country prepare more effectively and facilitate the smooth conduct of the test.