CTET February 2026 to be held on Feb 7 and 8: Check detailed paper-wise timetable here

As per CBSE notice, the 21st edition of CTET, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026, will now take place on February 7 and February 8

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 07:29 PM IST
CTET 2024: The official website of CTET will make the CTET hall ticket link available. The CTET official website is ctet.nic.in
CTET February 2026 Schedule: CBSE has issued the detailed exam schedule for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), announcing a revision in the examination dates and structure. Due to a significant rise in the number of registered candidates, the board has decided to conduct the exam over two days instead of a single day to ensure better logistical management at examination centres.

As per the notice issued on Monday, the 21st edition of CTET, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026, will now take place on February 7 and February 8, 2026. In its notice, CBSE said the change will help examination centres across the country prepare more effectively and facilitate the smooth conduct of the test.

CTET February 2026: Check complete exam schedule

The board has confirmed that CTET will be conducted in two shifts each day, covering both Paper I and Paper II. The examination will be held in 140 cities nationwide. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards carefully for details related to the exam date, paper, shift timing and reporting instructions.

Date Paper Time Duration
February 7, 2026 Paper II 9:30 am to 12:00 noon 2 hours 30 minutes
February 7, 2026 Paper I 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm 2 hours 30 minutes
February 8, 2026 Paper II 9:30 am to 12:00 noon 2 hours 30 minutes
February 8, 2026 Paper I 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm 2 hours 30 minutes

CBSE has instructed candidates to report to their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the start of the exam, warning that no entry will be permitted after the examination begins.

CTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for teachers seeking appointments in Classes I to VIII. The test is conducted by CBSE on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

 

